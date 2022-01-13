Armed robbery in Calumet City leads to pursuit, arrests, police say

CALUMET CITY — Following an armed robbery in Calumet City, a police chase ensued into Chicago, ending in the capture of two suspects with the help of a police dog.
At 11:33 p.m. Tuesday the Illinois State Police Emergency Response Network alerted local law enforcement of a vehicle that was seen fleeing the scene of an armed robbery in Calumet City.
The Illinois State Police Air Operations located and tracked the suspect vehicle from the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 at East Sibley Boulevard to the South Chicago Suburbs and then back to downtown Chicago.
Two suspects were seen exiting the vehicle to flee from police on foot. Troopers arrived quickly and chased the two individuals, eventually capturing them. Police reported that one suspect was apprehended by a police dog.
Both individuals were taken to the Cook County Jail. After the arrests, officers recovered a weapon from the suspects.
Calumet City police did not immediately respond Thursday evening with further information on the robbery.
In a separate incident, at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, an Illinois trooper spotted a vehicle that was reported to be stolen in an aggravated vehicular hijacking at 12:27 p.m. Wednesday in Chicago.
The vehicle was seen heading north on I-94 at 83rd Street and the trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it led chase.
The pursuit continued east Interstate 290 toward downtown Chicago, however troopers successfully stopped the vehicle near 55th Street and Michigan Avenue.
Three juveniles abandoned the vehicle to try and run away, however after a brief foot chase, all three juveniles were arrested. One of the suspects was treated at a hospital for an injury that happened while being apprehended by a police dog.
“The ISP has a multitude of resources available to help identify, apprehend, and convict individuals who flee on the Chicagoland expressways,” stated ISP District Chicago Capt. David Keltner. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to stop those who threaten the safety of motorists in Chicago and across the state.”
The names of the suspects have not yet been released by police.