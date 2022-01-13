Armed robbery in Calumet City leads to pursuit, arrests, police say

CALUMET CITY — Following an armed robbery in Calumet City, a police chase ensued into Chicago, ending in the capture of two suspects with the help of a police dog.

At 11:33 p.m. Tuesday the Illinois State Police Emergency Response Network alerted local law enforcement of a vehicle that was seen fleeing the scene of an armed robbery in Calumet City.

The Illinois State Police Air Operations located and tracked the suspect vehicle from the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 at East Sibley Boulevard to the South Chicago Suburbs and then back to downtown Chicago.

Two suspects were seen exiting the vehicle to flee from police on foot. Troopers arrived quickly and chased the two individuals, eventually capturing them. Police reported that one suspect was apprehended by a police dog.

Both individuals were taken to the Cook County Jail. After the arrests, officers recovered a weapon from the suspects.

Calumet City police did not immediately respond Thursday evening with further information on the robbery.