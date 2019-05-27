VALPARAISO — Police are searching for two men and one woman following an alleged armed robbery at a hotel in Valparaiso Sunday.
Police responded about 9 p.m. Sunday to the Super 8 hotel at 3005 John Howell Drive in Valparaiso following reports of an armed robbery. The robbery happened in a rented room in the hotel, police said.
According to police, the victims said two men and one woman entered the hotel room after knocking and displayed a handgun. The suspects then allegedly began to collect an estimated $680 worth of property belonging to the victims and the hotel before leaving minutes later.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Melanie Sheets at 219-462-2135. People can also text TIP411 at 847-411 and should type “Valpo” in the message field before sending the text message.
Laura is the digital news director at The Times. She spends her time watching analytics, keeping tabs on social media, creating graphics, etc. The Lansing native and Columbia College Chicago grad has been with The Times since 2012. No relation to Lois.
