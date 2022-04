Armed robbery suspect arrested after chase, police say

HAMMOND — An armed robbery suspect was in custody after a pursuit Thursday, police said.

On Wednesday, the Lake County Sheriff's Department was contacted by police in south suburban Harvey, who were looking for a white Monte Carlo with racing stripes in connection with an armed robbery, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

About 4 p.m. Thursday, a license-plate reader indicated the car was in Calumet City and around 7:45 p.m., another license-plate reader spotted the vehicle in Gary, Martinez said.

A Griffith police officer located the car and began a pursuit, which involved several other agencies including the Lake County Sheriff's Department and the Indiana State Police, Martinez said.

At one point, the Monte Carlo struck an Indiana State Police car, Martinez said.

Officers deployed stop sticks in Interstate 80/94 near Indianapolis Boulevard, which flattened all four tires on the Monte Carlo, according to Martinez. The car exited northbound onto Calumet Avenue and crashed into a curb after attempting to turn onto 175th Street.

With the car completely disabled, the suspect fled on foot before being taken into custody by Indiana State Police, Martinez said.

The male suspect was on parole and wanted in connection with the armed robbery in Harvey, Martinez said.

