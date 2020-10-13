 Skip to main content
Armed robbery suspect in construction vest strikes at Region bank, police say
HAMMOND — A man in a construction vest with a gun fled a Hammond bank following a robbery Tuesday afternoon, police said.

At 3:15 p.m. officers responded to a robbery at Teachers Credit Union at 1918 165th St., said Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Witnesses said a black man wearing a construction vest went into the bank and displayed a silver handgun as he approached the clerk. He then demanded money while displaying the gun, police said. 

The man took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the bank on foot.

He was described as being between 5 feet, 4 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 160 to 170 pounds. The man was wearing a long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, sunglasses, a hat and a mask covering his lower face.

Police released surveillance images from the bank showing the suspect at the clerk's desk and leaving the bank. 

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Detective Sgt. Chris Gootee at 219-942-4900.

