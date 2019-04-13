HAMMOND — A 14-year-old posted a video online showing a student loading a gun and threatening fellow students, police said Saturday.
The weapon in the Snapchat video was a pellet gun, but police and School City of Hammond officials are “treating this very seriously,” police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
Parents and Child Protective Services have been notified, and the student has been suspended, Kellogg said. Police are still investigating.
School officials contacted Hammond police Saturday morning, and the teen was immediately located, Kellogg said.
Police believe this was an isolated incident, but police are increasing their activity in the area and will continue to work with the schools to monitor activity closely, he said.
Parents should continually advise children of the seriousness of their actions, Kellogg said.
Any suspicious activity should prompt a call to 911, he said.
