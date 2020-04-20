Army soldier set neighbor's car on fire, gave false alibi, cops say

Later that night, the victim called the Schererville Police Department to inform detectives he discovered a plastic bottle in his garbage cans with a gasoline-like odor to it, records state.

The victim added that some time after the fire, he noticed his female neighbor driving a silver Cadillac SUV past his house who appeared to be "checking out his home, "the report states.

The female neighbor is Sim's girlfriend, records state.

The victim further explained that last summer, his wife was assaulted when she went to that woman's home to speak about her son bullying children at the local school, the report states.

The victim said after filing a police report over the alleged assault, he said he hadn't seen the woman until recently when he had a traffic altercation with her just days prior to the fire.

He said he was southbound on Burr Street and stopped a red light when he heard the woman in the same silver Cadillac shouting something about him tailgating her.

The victim said he replied, "I wasn't riding your (expletive), learn how to drive you stupid (expletive)," to which she allegedly shouted back: "Oh you're a big man, you want to flex on a female," the report states.