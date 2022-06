Army vet gets probation for being a firearms straw buyer

HAMMOND — A decorated army veteran has avoided prison over illegally trafficking in guns.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge James T. Moody imposed a sentence of 2 years probation Wednesday on Marqwan Blasingame, 25, of East Chicago.

Blasingame pleaded guilty May 27, 2021, to being a straw buyer of firearms — making false statements to two Indiana licensed gun dealers to acquire the weapons.

He pleaded guilty under an agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office to receive a more lenient sentence than the 10-year maximum penalty he faced had he gone to trial and been found guilty.

He admitted to lying on federal gun purchasing forms about his home address and falsely swearing he was buying the guns for himself, when in fact, he was paid to buy them for others who may have been ineligible to possess firearms under federal law.

Blasingame admitted he lied repeatedly on firearms purchase documents during a two-week period in late December 2019 when he was buying eight guns from Westforth Sports Inc., located in unincorporated Calumet Township, and Cabela’s in Hammond.

Court documents allege Gary police recovered one of those firearms, a Taurus G2C semi-automatic pistol, from a stolen vehicle that was traced to a Gary homicide that took place Dec. 16, 2019 — within hours of Blasingame illegally purchasing it for another unidentified person.

His defense attorney, Matthew D. Soliday, stated in an earlier memo to the court that this was Blasingame’s first arrest and conviction of any kind.

Soliday said Blasingame was in the army and received three decorations: the national defense service medal, the global war on terrorism service medal and the Army service ribbon.

Soliday said Blasingame committed this crime “to earn some money to live on.”

Blasingame is one of dozens of men and women the U.S. attorney in Hammond charges each year with circumventing federal firearms restrictions that are supposed to keep guns out of the hands of convicted felons.

Federal investigators allege that neither Westforth nor any other federally licensed firearms dealers would have sold Blasingame guns if Blasingame hadn’t lied to them on gun purchase documents.

