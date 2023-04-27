LAPORTE — Just more than two years after a 27-year-old man was found shot to death and a woman was injured by gunfire, Michigan City police announced Thursday their ongoing efforts resulted in the arrest of Lamar Friend, 41 of LaPorte.

Friend, who was served the warrant Wednesday while already behind bars at the LaPorte County jail, is charged with murder and attempted murder, Michigan City police Lt. Steve Westphal said.

The shootings in question occurred during the morning of Jan. 23, 2021, he said.

Police were initially called out to a report of a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the Crown Food Mart at 1302 E. Michigan Blvd.

First aid was provided to the woman, who was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Westphal said.

Police were then called out moments later to the 100 block of Edward Street where they found Michigan City resident Demetrius Howell dead from a gunshot wound.

"It was learned that both victims were together in the 100 block of Edward Street when the shooting took place," Westphal said. "Officers and detectives worked tirelessly throughout the night and early morning hours to collect evidence from both crime scenes."

Detective Sgt. Lendell Hood and Detective Lt. Anna Painter were assigned to the case.

"Determined to solve this horrific crime, both detectives worked this case tirelessly for two years, following up on leads, conducting interviews and collecting additional evidence," Westphal said.

Their efforts resulted in the charges against Friend.

"The Michigan City Police Department would like to acknowledge and extend our gratitude to the members of the community who stood with us against gun violence and provided information to assist in this case," according to a prepared statement. "We cannot thank you enough."

Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to contact Hood at 219-874-3221, Ext. 1074 or by email at lhood@emichigancity.com.