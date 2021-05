Arrest made after Lake Station SWAT standoff, official says

LAKE STATION — A report of a man firing a gun at a woman as she was leaving home led to a standoff with Northwest Regional SWAT members overnight Monday, an official said.

The man, 53, had barricaded himself inside the home and eventually surrendered himself to police before being taken into custody, said Lake Station police Capt. Dave Johnson.

Lake Station police responded about 9:04 p.m. to the home, in the 4700 block of East 26th Place, for a welfare check after receiving a report that the man shot once at the woman and was in the basement with a gun, Johnson said.

The woman had already exited by the time officers arrived.

When officers arrived, the man refused to come out of the home, prompting them to set up a perimeter and request the SWAT team, Johnson said.

He surrendered later, between midnight and 12:30 a.m., and was arrested without further incident, Johnson said.

Lake Station police have presented a case to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office for review.

