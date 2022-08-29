 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Arrest made hours after truck driver was wounded in suspected road rage shooting, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Police tape stock
File

GARY — A person of interest in a suspected road rage shooting Monday morning that wounded a truck driver was taken into custody hours later in East Chicago, police said.

Gary police were dispatched about 8:10 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim on U.S. 20, which is also known as East Melton Road, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Officers located the 64-year-old truck driver, who had been shot in the chest, in the 7600 block of U.S. 20, he said.

WATCH NOW: 1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Region tire shop, police say

The truck driver told police he was traveling east on U.S. 20 when he stopped for a red light at Lake Street. 

As the driver was stopped, two people in a red Ford Edge traveling behind him got out of their vehicle. The driver of the Ford approached the truck driver and argued about a possible minor traffic accident, Hamady said.

The truck driver continued east when the light turned green, but the man from the Ford Edge fired several gunshots into the driver's side of the truck driver's cab, police said.

People are also reading…

The two people in the Ford Edge fled the area before police arrived.

Gary Fire Department medics took the truck driver to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he was in stable condition Monday night, Hamady said.

Police interviewed witnesses and obtained digital evidence from the scene to identify a person of interest, he said.

That person was arrested later Monday in East Chicago. The Ford Edge also was located, Hamady said.

Police did not disclose the name of the person of interest because formal charges were pending.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Douglas Drummond at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Artemis 1 spectators leave disappointed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts