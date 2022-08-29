Arrest made hours after truck driver was wounded in suspected road rage shooting, police say

GARY — A person of interest in a suspected road rage shooting Monday morning that wounded a truck driver was taken into custody hours later in East Chicago, police said.
Gary police were dispatched about 8:10 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim on U.S. 20, which is also known as East Melton Road, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Officers located the 64-year-old truck driver, who had been shot in the chest, in the 7600 block of U.S. 20, he said.
The truck driver told police he was traveling east on U.S. 20 when he stopped for a red light at Lake Street.
As the driver was stopped, two people in a red Ford Edge traveling behind him got out of their vehicle. The driver of the Ford approached the truck driver and argued about a possible minor traffic accident, Hamady said.
The truck driver continued east when the light turned green, but the man from the Ford Edge fired several gunshots into the driver's side of the truck driver's cab, police said.
Porter County mom jailed after 11-year-old reports being left alone all night with younger siblings, police say
Morton football placed on probation by IHSAA
Missing Region woman found, police say
UPDATE: 1 dead after train hits pedestrian in Dyer subdivision
Teen fatally shot in Merrillville, police say
Woman pleads guilty to theft from former employee, agrees to pay $24K in restitution
Lakes of the Four Seasons boy identified in what coroner is calling accidental self-inflicted shooting
Woman charged in wake of Region police officer's resignation in public indecency case
Two killed in fiery crash on I-80, state police say
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Cookie shop, Salt Cave & Wellness Spa, J's Breakfast Club, The Vitamin Shoppe and bait shop expanding
Driver died after veering off road, striking fence, police say
Charges filed against 3 after police shoot suspect outside sporting goods store
U.S. Steel puts forward contract proposal USW deems unacceptable: 'Most of them worked from home'
Portage girl wakes to man outside her bedroom door threatening to rape her, police say
Part of BP Whiting Refinery shut down after electrical fire
The two people in the Ford Edge fled the area before police arrived.
Gary Fire Department medics took the truck driver to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he was in stable condition Monday night, Hamady said.
Police interviewed witnesses and obtained digital evidence from the scene to identify a person of interest, he said.
That person was arrested later Monday in East Chicago. The Ford Edge also was located, Hamady said.
Police did not disclose the name of the person of interest because formal charges were pending. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Douglas Drummond at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Andrew Vrana
Age: 40 Residence: Hammond Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Intimidation
Christopher Wright
Age: 43 Residence: Valparaiso Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine
Consuella Folger
Age: 51 Residence: Hammond Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Resisting
Derrick Edwards
Age: 56 Residence: East Chicago Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Resisting
Donte Paulk
Age: 40 Residence: Lake Station Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Resisting
Glenn Keller
Age: 34 Residence: East Chicago Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Murder
Jakari Hyde
Age: 21 Residence: Morrow, Georgia Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Fraud
Jason Coleman
Age: 33 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Possession of a weapon
Johnathan Thompson
Age: 33 Residence: Dolton, Illinois Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Possession of a controlled substance
Laura Anne Dujmovich
Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine
Lee Rogers
Age: 66 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Pointing a firearm
Travis Schirato
Age: 46 Residence: Valparaiso Arrest Date: Aug. 22
Offense Description: Manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of precursors
Andrew Stover
Age: 35 Residence: Steger, Illinois Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Anthony Manson
Age: 32 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Resisting
Anthony Townsell
Age: 29 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Antwain Sellars
Age: 26 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Invasion of privacy
Brittany Smith
Age: 30 Residence: Hammond Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Possession of a controlled substance
Daniel Bajda
Age: 47 Residence: Crown Point Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Jomar Ramos Cajigas
Age: 22 Residence: Chicago Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Possession of a controlled substance
Kalon Brandon
Age: 27 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Possession of a weapon
Leandre Nutull
Age: 36 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Burglary
Mia Martin
Age: 21 Residence: Chicago Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Theft
Michael Scott
Age: 63 Residence: Chicago Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Child molestation
Timothy Perkins
Age: 30 Residence: Crown Point Arrest Date: Aug. 23
Offense Description: Intimidation
Angel Berndt.jpg
Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso Arrest Date: Aug. 24
Offense Description: Possession of a controlled substance
Barbara Rose
Age: 69 Residence: Portage Arrest Date: Aug. 24
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Elijah Swelfer
Age:37 Residence: Merrillville Arrest Date: Aug. 24
Offense Description: Possession of a weapon by a felon
Emmanuel Ferguson
Age:31 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 24
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Paul Merriman
Age: 49 Arrest Date: Aug. 24
Offense Description: Possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle
Steven Wallace
Age: 49 Residence: Flossmoor, Illinois Arrest Date: Aug. 24
Offense Description: Impersonation of a public servant
Tameka Jenkins
Age: 27 Residence: Gary Arrest Date: Aug. 24
Offense Description: Intimidation
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.