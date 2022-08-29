Arrest made hours after truck driver was wounded in suspected road rage shooting, police say

GARY — A person of interest in a suspected road rage shooting Monday morning that wounded a truck driver was taken into custody hours later in East Chicago, police said.

Gary police were dispatched about 8:10 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim on U.S. 20, which is also known as East Melton Road, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Officers located the 64-year-old truck driver, who had been shot in the chest, in the 7600 block of U.S. 20, he said.

The truck driver told police he was traveling east on U.S. 20 when he stopped for a red light at Lake Street.

As the driver was stopped, two people in a red Ford Edge traveling behind him got out of their vehicle. The driver of the Ford approached the truck driver and argued about a possible minor traffic accident, Hamady said.

The truck driver continued east when the light turned green, but the man from the Ford Edge fired several gunshots into the driver's side of the truck driver's cab, police said.

The two people in the Ford Edge fled the area before police arrived.

Gary Fire Department medics took the truck driver to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he was in stable condition Monday night, Hamady said.

Police interviewed witnesses and obtained digital evidence from the scene to identify a person of interest, he said.

That person was arrested later Monday in East Chicago. The Ford Edge also was located, Hamady said.

Police did not disclose the name of the person of interest because formal charges were pending.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Douglas Drummond at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.