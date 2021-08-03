Arrest made in armed carjacking at Region shopping hub, police say

HOBART — A helicopter and police tracked down a man who fled after an armed car jacking in a shopping hub Tuesday morning.

At 10:06 a.m. a woman told police that two men approached her in the 2900 block of East 79th Avenue in Hobart, a large strip mall across from Southlake Mall.

She said one of the men pointed a gun at her and the two got inside her vehicle and fled, said Hobart Police Department Capt. James Gonzales.

The woman's vehicle had tracking capabilities, giving police a location of the vehicle, which at the time was at 47th Avenue and Broadway. Police alerted other officers, who arrived in the area with the assistance of the Lake County Sheriff's Department Aviation Unit.

As police and the helicopter approached a man was seen exiting the driver's side of the stolen vehicle and fled on foot going west. The Aviation Unit tracked his movements and Hobart officers were able to arrest him.

Police took a second man into custody a block away from where the stolen vehicle was found. Currently authorities are unable to confirm if the second man was involved in the carjacking due to a separate battery incident police responded to in the same area, Gonzales said.