Arrest made in Christmas Eve shooting death of 20-year-old Region man, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — An arrest has been made in connection with the Christmas Eve shooting death of a 20-year-old Michigan City man, police said.

Mark Anthony Wright Jr., 24, was arrested Friday and charged with murder in the Dec. 24 death of London Lamonte Long, Michigan City police said.

Wright, who is also charged with a misdemeanor count of carrying a handgun without a license, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Police said they began to hear gunfire around 3:39 p.m. Dec. 24 in the area of 10th and Wabash streets. While on their way to that area, officers received word of a gunshot victim in the area of West 11th and Wabash streets.

Officers said they found a man, later identified as Long, lying on the sidewalk on the west side of Wabash Street just north of West 11th Street. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was deceased by the time police arrived.

Long's family was located and his body was identified, police said. Police said they spoke with witnesses, searched for other evidence and turned it all over to the county prosecutor's office, which resulted in the charges against Wright.