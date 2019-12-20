MICHIGAN CITY — A man was arrested Thursday on a murder charge alleging he fatally stabbed Jasson Nelson on Oct. 28, police said.
Jacob A. Van Dyke was charged with one count of murder Wednesday in LaPorte Superior Court, online records showed.
Michigan City police found Nelson suffering from a stab wound to the chest after responding about 4 p.m. Oct. 28 to the area of Franklin and Ninth streets for a report of an injured person, police said in a Facebook post.
Nelson was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital, where he died Nov. 1, police said.
Van Dyke, who was listed as homeless in court records, was being held on a $1 million bond.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
The case was investigated by Detective Cpl. Tim Baker, police said. Anyone with additional information about the homicide is asked to contact Baker at 219-874-3221, ext. 1075, or email
tbaker@emichigancity.com.
Police thanked residents who came forward with information that helped them secure charges in the homicide.
ADAM FREDENBURG
Age: 27
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 12, 2019
Offense Description: Residential entry, theft, invasion of privacy, battery by bodily waste, criminal mischief, domestic battery
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
BRANDON HUMAN
Age: 22
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 11, 2019
Offense Description: Battery resulting in bodily injury, criminal recklessness, criminal mischief
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
CALVIN WASH
Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 12, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to appear, intimidation, domestic battery
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
DENNIS COUSINS
Age: 27
Residence: Hammond
Arrest Date: Dec. 13, 2019
Offense Description: Bribery, trafficking with an inmate, possession of a controlled substance
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Westville Correctional Facility
DENNIS POFF
Age: 55
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 13, 2019
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
DIAMOND AKINS
Age: 28
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 10, 2019
Offense Description: Unlawful possession of a syringe
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
DILLAN HAFER
Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 11, 2019
Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
FARAI MUNETSI
Age: 24
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 10, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to appear, domestic battery
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
HARRY WILSON
Age: 50
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 14, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to register as a sexual or violent offender
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
JEFFREY DAVIS
Age: 23
Residence: South Bend
Arrest Date: Dec. 14, 2019
Offense Description: Auto theft, dealing in marijuana, theft
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
JEREMY MARCOTTE
Age: 37
Residence: Westville
Arrest Date: Dec. 13, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
KASEY BARNES
Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 14, 2019
Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
KEITH GIFFIN
Age: 54
Residence: Westville
Arrest Date: Dec. 11, 2019
Offense Description: Domestic battery, strangulation, theft, criminal trespass, criminal mischief
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
KWASHAWN RICHMOND
Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 12, 2019
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
LUCAS GALLOWAY
Age: 39
Residence: Indianapolis
Arrest Date: Dec. 4, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to return to lawful detention, failure to appear
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: N/A
MICHAEL BATTLE
Age: 36
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 14, 2019
Offense Description: Battery
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
MICHAEL BLASSINGAME
Age: 42
Residence: Elkhart
Arrest Date: Dec. 14, 2019
Offense Description: Dealing in methamphetamine, battery against a public safety officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Trail Creek Police Department
NATASHA DOWDEN
Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 10, 2019
Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
RAPHEAL SEAY
Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 9, 2019
Offense Description: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing in marijuana
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
SHAINE MOORE
Age: 44
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 13, 2019
Offense Description: Unlawful possession of a syringe
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email