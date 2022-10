Arrest made in homicide at tire shop, officials say

A man was arrested Thursday in Indianapolis in connection with a shooting at a Gary tire shop in August that left one man dead and another wounded, officials said.

Jermaine Martin, 29, was taken into custody after complying with commands to exit a building in the 5300 block of Lake Boggs Street in Indianapolis, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Martin is accused of fatally shooting Said Saad, 47, of East Chicago, and wounding another man Aug. 29 at Saad's business, Happy Way Tire Shop, in the 1400 block of East Ridge Road in Gary's Glen Park section.

Martin was charged Sept. 9 with murder, attempted murder, robbery resulting in bodily injury and unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior conviction, the Marshals Service said.

His case remained sealed pending extradition to Lake County.

Gary police responded to Saad's tire shop about 5 p.m. for a report of an active shooter, officials said.

A witness told police a man fired into the tire shop and fled west on Ridge Road in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

Officers arrived to find Saad dead and another with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

A large crowd gathered outside the tire shop after the shooting, and a man asked multiple police officers to stop onlookers from taking video of the crime scene.

Martin was located by the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force in Indianapolis, with assistance from Indiana State Police, officials said. He was booked into the Marion County Jail.