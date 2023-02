CROWN POINT — The Lake County prosecutor’s office is charging a Calumet City man with firing shots at a tow truck driver.

Lawrence R. Bolling, 37, appeared Monday in Lake Criminal Court for his initial hearing on felony charges of attempted murder, intimidation, pointing a firearm and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.

Police said Bolling fired gun shots early Friday outside The Lakes apartment complex near 85th and Polo Club Drive in Merrillville.

Leroy Rogers, an employee of All-Pro Towing, told police he was at the apartments looking for cars to be towed because they were improperly left in lots reserved apartment tenant parking.

A court affidavit states Rogers saw Bolling walk up and threaten to kill him, even though Bolling’s car wasn’t being ticketed.

Rogers got into his tow truck, was driving away and told Bolling that if he found Bolling’s car parked in the wrong spot, he would tow it just like any other car in violation of apartment rules.

Rogers said Bolling pointed a black handgun at him, according to court documents. Rogers said he heard three gunshots and saw gun muzzle flashes.

Police didn’t report anyone being hurt, but Rogers said he believes Bolling was trying to hurt or intimidate him.

Police said they also received numerous complaints from residents being awakened by gunshots at the same time.

Police said another tow truck driver reported to police he saw Bolling speed away west on U.S. 30 to Taney Place and stop in a parking lot nearby. Police arrested Bolling moments later.

They said Bolling fought with officers and had to be restrained in a holding cell at the police station.

Police allege they recovered a firearm and its magazine in Bolling’s SUV and three spent shell casings on the ground where the shooting reportedly took place.

Police said Bolling denied any wrongdoing and complained he was only being arrested because he is black.

Bolling appeared Monday before a Lake Criminal Court magistrate, who appointed a public defender to represent him at public expense. The case is set for further hearings this spring.

