Arrest of violent felon with gun latest among trend of illegal firearm possession, shootings, police say

Sanders is being held on a $20,000 cash bond in LaPorte County Jail and his first court appearance is set for Tuesday morning.

Shiparski suffered a minor injury during the foot chase, police said.

“Confronting an armed individual, a known felon, with a gun in his hand, is one of the most dangerous and stressful situations that police officers can be placed in," said Lt. Tim Richardson, commander of the LaPorte County Drug Task Force. "The detectives remained focused, utilized their training and experience, and effected an on-site arrest in the interest of public safety. Their efforts during this dark, snowy night, should be commended."

Arrests like that of Sanders has been a common occurrence for the LaPorte County Drug Task Force in 2019 and 2020. The force is an initiative of Indiana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, and is in its fourth year of existence.

The task force has seen an increase of illegally possessed firearms, with data from 2017 to 2020.

In 2017 police seized 32 firearms; in 2018 they seized 36; in 2019, they seized 49; and in 2020 62 firearms were seized, according to data gathered by the task force.

