Arrest of violent felon with gun latest among trend of illegal firearm possession, shootings, police say

A recent chase and arrest of a violent felon with a firearm highlights a trend of increasing gun violence, law enforcement officials said.
Anthony Sanders, 33, of LaPorte, faces charges of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm and resisting law enforcement, according to LaPorte County Superior Court records.
On Tuesday evening, detectives from the LaPorte County Drug Task Force were doing surveillance in the 200 block of West 11th Street in Michigan City.
As Cpl. Kyle Shiparski and Det. James Fish were leaving the area, they saw Sanders walk out of a house in the 1000 block of Washington Street holding a firearm with a high-capacity magazine.
The officers knew that Sanders was a convicted felon and he could not legally own a firearm. They then saw Sanders begin to wave the gun in the air.
The detectives stopped their undercover police car in the street to arrest Sanders. As Sanders approached a parked vehicle, he saw the detectives and fled on foot still holding the weapon, police said.
Police chased after Sanders, who ended up falling into a snowbank. He then discarded his weapon in the snow as police ordered him to show his hands.
The firearm was confiscated by authorities and Sanders was arrested without further incident.
Sanders is being held on a $20,000 cash bond in LaPorte County Jail and his first court appearance is set for Tuesday morning.
Shiparski suffered a minor injury during the foot chase, police said.
“Confronting an armed individual, a known felon, with a gun in his hand, is one of the most dangerous and stressful situations that police officers can be placed in," said Lt. Tim Richardson, commander of the LaPorte County Drug Task Force. "The detectives remained focused, utilized their training and experience, and effected an on-site arrest in the interest of public safety. Their efforts during this dark, snowy night, should be commended."
Arrests like that of Sanders has been a common occurrence for the LaPorte County Drug Task Force in 2019 and 2020. The force is an initiative of Indiana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, and is in its fourth year of existence.
The task force has seen an increase of illegally possessed firearms, with data from 2017 to 2020.
In 2017 police seized 32 firearms; in 2018 they seized 36; in 2019, they seized 49; and in 2020 62 firearms were seized, according to data gathered by the task force.
Richardson said the numbers of seizures are above that of any other participating agencies of Indiana HIDTA. In addition to efforts from task force members, he said that patrol officers and area highway enforcement teams have greatly contributed to the initiative.
Due to the increase, the task force has expanded its focus from drugs to include gun violence and illegally possessed firearms. In the coming year, the task force is targeting gun possession by felons in addition to illegal drug operations.
LaPorte County Drug Task Force detectives have been involved in several shooting and homicide investigations. Many of the cases in the last 18 months involve a felon in possession of firearms and in many cases, the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle.
In addition, detectives have suffered minor injuries during many of these arrests, police said.
Richardson said this focus on felons with firearms has been a push of many other law enforcement agencies on the local and national level.
“When I started this profession nearly 27 years ago, guns were not seen on the streets like we see them today," he said. "And unfortunately, it’s not just one gun. Many of our youth and young adults have a growing fascination for firearms. They post themselves all over different social media platforms holding or possessing numerous firearms, to include high power rifles."
Richardson said this growing obsession with firearms is alarming, with arguments ending in gunfire.
LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd, Michigan City Chief of Police Dion Campbell and LaPorte Chief of Police Paul Brettin will collaborate among their agencies to form street-level teams to assist the task force.
The three law enforcement leaders said that this is just the start of agencies taking large strides to fighting gun violence, noting the importance of residents aiding in the efforts to rid their communities of shootings and other violent crimes.
Collaboration has been a key factor in identifying and targeting these issues, officials said.
Federal and state partners to LaPorte county include: The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Drug Enforcement Administration; United States Marshal’s Service; and Indiana State Police.
The LaPorte County Drug Task Force is comprised of officers from the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, LaPorte Police Department and Michigan City Police Department.
The La Porte County Drug Task Force asked anyone with information about criminal activity, such as illegal gun possession and gun violence, to contact them at 219-873-1488. Crime tips regarding gun violence can also be left anonymously on the task force tip hotline at 219-873-1488 or on the "We Tip Hotline" at 800-78Crime or 800-47Drugs. However, if someone sees a crime in progress they are urged to immediately call 911.