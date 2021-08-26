 Skip to main content
Arrest warrant issued for Crown Point man for driving naked, masturbating on U.S. 30, police say
Robert Staehlin

Hobart police released an image of Robert Staehlin, as a mugshot photo is not yet available. 

 Provided

HOBART — A Crown Point faces charges after he was seen masturbating and driving naked on U.S. 30, police said. 

On Tuesday afternoon a female driver in a semitrailer was heading east on U.S. 30 from Colorado Street when she saw a naked man driving while masturbating, said Hobart Police Department Capt. James Gonzales.

The woman told police it appeared the man was waving his hands at her also, as if he was trying to get her attention. She snapped photos of the naked man in his car and his license plate to give to police.

Further investigation of the photos revealed that the vehicle owner was Robert Staehlin, 42, of Crown Point, Gonzales said.

Once contacted by a detective, Staehlin confirmed that he was the vehicle owner and that he was driving near U.S. 30 and Colorado Street at the same time the woman said the incident happened, police reported.

Staehlin allegedly told police that he was masturbating while talking to a woman on a smartphone app as he drove home.

Staehlin faces a charge of public indecency, a Class A misdemeanor, and a warrant will be issued for his arrest, according to Hobart City Court records.

The Hobart Police Department encouraged individuals to call 911 if they see someone committing acts of public indecency.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

