Arrest warrant issued for man accused of child solicitation, attempted criminal confinement

EAST CHICAGO — A Hobart man was accused of sending sexual photos to a 12-year-old girl and attempting to get her inside his vehicle, court documents state.

Jorge Esqueda, 41, was charged with child solicitation and two counts of attempted criminal confinement, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

East Chicago police investigated the case after receiving a report of alleged crimes involving a female child earlier this year.

The victim's mother told police that on Feb. 18, 2022, she was going through photos on her 12-year-old daughter's phone when she saw a photo of an adult's penis with the name "Jorge Esqueda" at the top of the photo.

As the mother continued to go through the girl's phone, she found Instagram conversations where the individual wrote "I'm falling in love with you," "You're beautiful" and "I'm going to steal you from your dad," the court records said.

The mother also found a message that said, "I know you're young but you're developing into a beautiful woman."

When the mother asked the girl who the man sending messages was, she stated that it was a female friend's father. She said she met the girl and her father in April or May 2021 while she was staying at a ranch in Gary with her grandmother.

The mother also found a picture on the phone of another nude girl and the victim said that Esqueda had allegedly sent the photo to her.

The girl then told her mother of an encounter at the Gary ranch in January, in which the victim invited her friend to a birthday party at the location. Esqueda also attended but stayed out in his vehicle while guests were eating inside. During the party, the victim said, she went to retrieve something from a vehicle parked near the man's car.

Esqueda then allegedly told the girl to get into his vehicle and grabbed her by the hand, pulling her toward the truck.

The girl said, "No," and after another person came outside, he let her hand go, court reports said.

On the same evening, Esqueda is alleged to have sent the photo of his penis and requested the girl send nude photos of herself. The girl refused and took a screenshot of the photo he sent and sent it to the man's wife. According to the court reports, the man's wife told the victim to delete the photo and messages.

During the investigation, the girl was shown a photo of Esqueda, who she identified as the man who has been in contact with her, police said.

Anyone who has information about Esqueda's whereabouts is asked to contact East Chicago Detective Daniel Ponce at 219-516-2151.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.