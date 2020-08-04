Arrest warrant issued for man accused of confining Amazon driver in driveway

Miller told police he had been having issues with Amazon drivers speeding and "driving recklessly" down his driveway and that he fears for his safety. So he blocked her in with his truck, he told police.

The body cam video shows the officer firmly warning the man never to confine someone like that again, even in cases in which speeding occurs on his private property.

"That's called criminal confinement," the officer could be heard warning the man, according to body camera footage reviewed by The Times. "If you have a problem (with speeding in your driveway), call Amazon."

Murphy followed up by filing a citizen's complaint with the sheriff's department. She said she filed the complaint because she felt the incident was not being taken seriously by the officers on scene and that they didn't treat her as if she was a victim of a crime.

After the incident, attorney and former Lake County sheriff Roy Dominguez, who is representing Murphy, submitted a letter demanding action in the case to Lake County prosecutors. He said his client is black and about 110 pounds, while the male in the case is white and about double the victim's weight.

Murphy and Dominguez said they believe the officer should have arrested Miller immediately.