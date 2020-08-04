Arrest warrant issued for man accused of confining Amazon driver in driveway

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Lowell man accused of confining an Amazon delivery driver in his driveway, causing the woman to fear for her safety.
Keith A. Miller, 49, of Lowell, faces charges of criminal confinement where a vehicle is used, one count of basic criminal confinement and one count of intimidation, according to Lake Superior Court records.
On Tuesday afternoon an arrest warrant for Miller was issued, which said the Lowell man is currently at large. His bail, once in police custody, will be set at $20,000.
Miller is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, legal documents state.
The incident began around 2:30 p.m. June 12 at Miller’s property in the 16000 block of Broadway Street in Lowell. After dropping off a delivery at his home, a black female Amazon driver was traveling along his half mile-long gravel driveway when Miller allegedly confronted her, claiming she was speeding.
The woman, Deja Murphy, said Miller raced up behind her delivery vehicle at a high rate of speed and then blocked her from exiting by parking in her path, court reports said. As she attempted to turn around, she saw him exit his truck and walk over to open her driver’s side door. Miller demanded that Murphy get out of her vehicle and show him her driver’s license. In turn, Murphy asked if he was a police officer and when he didn’t answer, she refused.
After the exchange, Miller allegedly became increasingly rude and began using expletives toward her. In another attempt to leave, Murphy told him she was running behind schedule and needed to exit his property.
She then called an Amazon dispatcher, who could hear Miller yelling in the background, and the dispatcher told her to call 911. As she waited for police to arrive, Miller allegedly leaned on her driver’s side door, declining to move. He told her he wouldn’t move unless she showed him her driver’s license, which she continued to refuse to do, court reports said.
Miller then went back to his vehicle and Murphy attempted to maneuver around his truck but he allegedly continued to position his vehicle to block her.
At 2:41 p.m. Lake County Sheriff’s police responded to the woman’s 911 call, arriving on scene. The woman, who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds, told police that while Miller was blocking her, she felt like a hostage and that she was in fear for her safety because of her physically small stature compared to his, court documents said.
Body camera footage of a police response to the incident reviewed by The Times shows Lake County Sheriff's Officer John Marshall arrive to speak with Murphy and Miller.
Once on the scene, he ordered Murphy to stay in her vehicle, separating the two involved parties to avoid any arguments between them, police records state.
Miller told police he had been having issues with Amazon drivers speeding and "driving recklessly" down his driveway and that he fears for his safety. So he blocked her in with his truck, he told police.
The body cam video shows the officer firmly warning the man never to confine someone like that again, even in cases in which speeding occurs on his private property.
"That's called criminal confinement," the officer could be heard warning the man, according to body camera footage reviewed by The Times. "If you have a problem (with speeding in your driveway), call Amazon."
Murphy followed up by filing a citizen's complaint with the sheriff's department. She said she filed the complaint because she felt the incident was not being taken seriously by the officers on scene and that they didn't treat her as if she was a victim of a crime.
After the incident, attorney and former Lake County sheriff Roy Dominguez, who is representing Murphy, submitted a letter demanding action in the case to Lake County prosecutors. He said his client is black and about 110 pounds, while the male in the case is white and about double the victim's weight.
Murphy and Dominguez said they believe the officer should have arrested Miller immediately.
Lake County Sheriff's Department attorney John Kopack said an internal investigation determined Murphy's claims against the officer were unfounded.
"What the woman claims and what the body cam shows are totally two different things," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said. "We feel, based on what we've seen, that officer did his job ... ."
Martinez said Marshall also made clear to the suspect that he could face criminal charges.
"In the future, don't do it because we're racing all the way over here," Marshall could be heard telling the suspect in the video footage.
Miller interrupted, saying, "I can tell you it wasn't an emergency ... ."
"It is an emergency when you're barricading someone from doing what they need to do, or leaving," Marshall replied.
Miller’s case will be handled by Lake Superior Court Criminal Division 4 and a future court hearing date is yet to be determined.
