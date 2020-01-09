Authorities discovered syringes, spoons and other narcotics paraphernalia while searching a barn five miles southwest of Wheatfield on Monday, police say.
Three people face charges in connection with an incident there after police received complaints of drug activity and possible theft at that location, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to that location, and met with a woman named Lucinda J. Lane, 38, of DeMotte.
While speaking with Lane, one of the deputies noticed two other individuals walking away from a barn on the property. When the deputy ordered them to stop, they started running and a foot chase ensued, authorities said.
Kirstin R. Pasierb, 29, of Pembroke, Illinois, was caught by one of the deputies relatively quickly, police said.
However, a suspect by the name of David M. Culver, 40, of Lake Village, physically resisted arrest and at one point, allegedly struck a deputy in the head.
At that time, the deputy used a Taser device to subdue him and take him into custody, police said.
Deputies then obtained consent to search the residence, as well as the barn. Inside a bedroom in the barn, deputies located a large amount of evidence of illicit narcotics use, including 22 syringes and 2 spoons with drug residue, along with multiple baggies with powder residue in them.
Lane, Culver and Pasierb were all taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center and incarcerated for the following charges.
Lane was charged with:
- unlawful possession of a syringe, level 6 felony
- visiting a common nuisance, Class B Misdemeanor
Culver was charged with:
- battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer, level 5 Felony
- resisting law enforcement, level 6 Felony
- maintaining a common nuisance, level 6 Felony
- unlawful possession of syringe, level 6 Felony
- possession of paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor
Pasierb was charged with:
- resisting law enforcement, level 6 felony
- possession of paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor