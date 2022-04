Arson sparked fight, leading to pursuit, crash into moving train, shooting, police say

GARY — Police went on a wild ride early Sunday as they responded to a report of a fight, chased a driver who sped off and eventually hit a moving train, and returned to the original scene to find a different man who had been shot, an official said.

Officers learned how the series of events began when the 45-year-old gunshot wound victim, who became combative with hospital employees, yelled out he'd been shot by his brother because he started a fire at his brother's house, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Investigators subsequently learned the man was accused of starting a small fire in the living room of his 40-year-old brother's residence near 13th Avenue and Roosevelt Street, he said.

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, the brother whose house was damaged in the fire showed up at a residence in the 1700 block of Delaware Street to fight the 45-year-old brother, police said.

Officers arrived at the Delaware Street residence after receiving a 911 call about a drunken man fighting, shined a spotlight on a Buick parked outside the home and gave chase when the Buick's driver sped off, Hamady said.

The driver led police on a winding mile-long pursuit that ended when he turned east on a gravel road alongside railroad tracks near 17th Avenue and Harrison Street and crashed into a moving train.

The driver attempted to run from the crash, but officers caught him and took him into custody.

The man, a 40-year-old from Gary, told police he and two female passengers had gone to the Delaware Street residence for the fight between brothers and that the two women were still in his Buick when he crashed, Hamady said.

Police returned to the crash scene, but the women had fled. The driver of the Buick admitted he'd been using cocaine and alcohol before the pursuit, police said.

About 4:25 a.m., officers were dispatched back to the Delaware Street residence for a gunshot victim. They arrived and found the 45-year-old brother sitting on the front steps with gunshot wounds to his leg and hip, Hamady said.

It was unclear whether the man was shot before or after the vehicle pursuit, he said.

The man who'd been shot attempted to walk away from police, so they detained him until medics arrived and took him to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus.

While he was at the hospital, he became combative with medical staff and was sedated. That's when he yelled out he'd started a fire at his brother's home, Hamady said.

Police were uncertain whether any charges can be secured because of a lack of cooperation from all involved.

