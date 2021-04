Arson suspected in fires to several vacant buildings across Gary

GARY — Investigators believe fires to several buildings early Wednesday across the city may have been intentionally set, an official said.

From about 1 to 3 a.m., firefighters responded to blazes at West Third Avenue and Van Buren Street, Virginia Street and East Seventh Avenue, Chase Street and West Second Avenue, and Van Buren and West 17th Avenue, said Gary fire Chief Sean O'Donnell.

"Each fire is of suspicious origin," O'Donnell said.

There were about seven fires in total, including fires to two homes at Van Buren Street and West 17th Avenue, O'Donnell said.

The severity of the fires prompted Gary Fire Department to request mutual aid from several surrounding departments.

All buildings were vacant and suffered severe damages, O'Donnell said. Each was unoccupied when crews responded, and no injuries were reported.

O'Donnell thanked all fire agencies that assisted at the scenes, calling their help "extremely" appreciated and important.

Fire departments from Griffith, Merrillville, Lake Hills and Portage assisted.

Anyone with more information on the fire was urged to contact the fire investigations department at 219-881-5220.

