After the final installation of the "Chicago Picasso,” this smaller-scale plywood model went into storage and was later given to the Gary Community School Corp. in 1970, according to the Kraft Auction Service.
GARY — A Belgium art collector is suing the Gary Community School Corp., the city and others for allegedly reneging on a $20,000 winning bid he placed for a district-owned wooden Picasso sculpture in early 2019.
The original Picasso model — given to American Bridge at Gary Works to sculpt the "Chicago Picasso” — has been on display at the Gary Career Center gym for many years.
Last year, the school district began auctioning off its art pieces to shore up much-needed funds. The district is required by state law to give notice to the mayor before selling assets.
Jean-Christophe Scheere, of Brussels, Belgium, placed the initial winning bid on the statue, but the school district then reneged.
Scheere also lists auction company, Kraft Auction Services, and Paul Terrault — a Twin Lakes, Wisconsin businessman who won the sculpture in a second bid for $40,500 — as defendants in his lawsuit.
The suit contends the city, school district and Kraft Auction Services wavered to the demands of some community members, who were upset over the bidding process.
Scheere claims that caving to that public pressure, the school district illegally put the model back up for auction without informing Scheere.
After the second bidding period closed, it was announced that the dodel had been sold to Terrault, of Wisconsin, for $40,500.
The suit, filed in Porter County Superior Court, claims the parties involved conspired to and intentionally hid from Scheere that bidding had been reopened.
The lawsuit states initial bidding opened Jan. 19, and Scheere received notification from Kraft Jan. 22 congratulating him for being the highest bidder.
Scheere wired money for the purchase the next day, the lawsuit alleges.
Kraft: Mayor cannot stop sale
In January, Scheere’s name appeared in local media outlets as the winner of the sculpture.
Shortly after news spread that someone from Belgium secured the winning bid, Gary Councilwoman Rebecca Wyatt, D-1st District, told the media she inquired whether Mayor Karen-Freeman-Wilson was properly notified of the sale.
Indiana law requires the district’s state-appointed emergency manager to notify the mayor of any sales of assets or transfers of property 30 days in advance. An itemized list is not necessarily required under state statute.
The mayor acknowledged receiving notice but that it did not include an itemized list, the lawsuit states. Around this time, a public meeting was held on the issue where Wyatt and other “concerned citizens” resoundingly objected to the Picasso sale.
Thanks for being a regular reader! Here's a special offer for you:
The suit states Kraft emailed Scheere on Feb. 11, acknowledging receipt of payment for the sculpture but also that there would be a delay in the sale because of an apparent failure by the district to properly notify Freeman-Wilson.
In the email, Kraft reassured him the delay was only temporary and that there were no issues with the purchase, court records show.
“The notice to the mayor is a (courtesy) gesture really, and she cannot stop the sale,” Kraft wrote.
Kraft sent the above message with the full knowledge that bidding was reopened and that it would remain open until at least Feb. 28, the suit states.
‘Politics of it all’
A week after Scheere was informed of his winning bid, the bidding was reopened through Feb. 28. Then, after receiving no bids, the district extended it again to March 15.
Kraft Auctions Services relaunched the auction for the Picasso twice without informing Scheere or publicizing it, the lawsuit alleges.
Finally, on March 14, the day before the second, extended bidding period expired, Kraft sent an email to Scheere admitting it was intentionally hidden from him that bidding had reopened, the lawsuit alleges.
“So I never explained the full issue we were dealing with because didn’t know if you’d understand the politics of it all, though now you need to hear the complexity so you can make decision on what you want to do,” Kraft wrote.
Kraft continues, writing that the mayor and a new emergency manager, who was overseeing the liquidation of assets, asked him to repost the Picassco piece to “give any of these concerned citizens” an opportunity to bid.
“Their initial thought was no one will make an offer and to keep the sale to you and we are done,” Kraft continued.
“Well that all changed now that some of concerned citizens have gotten together to make an offer and plan on donating it to a local museum for public display. The museum actually is the one who made the offer on it. The offer was also more then you paid for it too, and that makes it difficult too.”
Scheere’s attorney contends his client is the rightful owner of the model, and wrote numerous letters to the school district’s attorneys threatening legal action for breach of contract beginning this spring.