Former Porter County police Officer Larry LaFlower has joined a growing number of public officials from across the Region caught carrying out crimes to support their gambling.
LaFlower, who was sentenced last week to 15 months in federal prison for stealing nearly $200,000 from a local Fraternal Order of Police lodge while serving as its treasurer, said his downfall was that he did not admit his problem to himself or anyone else.
"Everything revolved around gambling in my head," he told the judge.
In hopes of reaching problem gamblers like LaFlower before it's too late, the state has ramped up its efforts to raise awareness of the problem and offer guidance for help.
The effort includes the creation of the Indiana Problem Gambling Help website, according to Jennifer Reske, deputy director at the Gaming Commission.
The website offers a list of warning signs and a self-assessment quiz, links to various state and national resources, and a list of addiction treatment providers around the state.
There is also an advertising campaign underway on social medial to raise awareness, Reske said. The ads target the 40 counties that are home to or adjacent to where the casinos are located.
State lawmakers directed additional funding for the increased effort in hopes of seeing more resources made available, she said.
A quarter of the gaming proceeds directed to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration's Division of Mental Health already goes toward combating problem gambling, Reske said.
The FSSA maintains its own online resource site for problem gambling, which includes a phone number (800-994-8448) for confidential referrals for help and a live online chat option for those at work or otherwise unable to discuss the issue out loud, said the agency's deputy director of communications, Marni Lemons.
"Problem gambling is gambling behavior which causes disruptions in any major area of life," according to the page. "The term 'Problem Gambling' includes, but is not limited to, the condition known as Pathological, or 'Compulsive' Gambling, a progressive addiction characterized by increasing preoccupation with gambling, a need to bet more money more frequently, restlessness or irritability when attempting to stop, 'chasing' losses, and loss of control manifested by continuation of the gambling behavior in spite of mounting, serious, negative consequences."
The National Council on Problem Gambling said that 1 percent of U.S. adults or 2 million people meet the criteria for pathological gambling. Another 4 million to 6 million people are considered problem gamblers, but the group said most adults who choose to gamble do so responsibly.
Indiana has expanded the number of gaming options over the past 20 years to include the lottery, charity gaming, casinos and horse racing, with sports betting on the horizon, said Christina Gray, executive director of the Indiana Council on Problem Gambling.
"That's going to be a big thing in 2019," she said of sports betting.
This is in addition to all the online gambling options and a growing problem with video gaming, including the popular game Fortnite, Gray said. While there is no betting going on, she said these video games are causing a problem for some who are giving up sleep, work, school work and other healthy areas of life in order to continue playing.
"It may not always be monetary," she said of the impact of addictive gaming.
Among the resources available in Indiana for problem gamblers is the Voluntary Exclusion Program, Reske said. Participants agree to refrain from entering gaming areas around the state and face the potential of arrest for failing to comply.
Any winnings are subject to forfeiture to the Indiana Gaming Commission.
There were 5,814 active and 3,145 inactive members in the program as of earlier this month, according to Gaming Commission. More men than woman (56.19 percent to 43.81 percent) have joined the program, with 39 percent joining for one year, 25 percent for five years and 36 percent for life.
LaFlower said before his sentencing last week that he submitted to the lifetime exclusion, in addition to taking part in counseling and Gambler's Anonymous.
"I always thought I was strong enough to overcome any adversity," he said.