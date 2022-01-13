Associate of former Gary mayor gets probation for bankruptcy fraud

Cossey’s money pal is identified in court records only as “Individual A.”

Veteran defense attorney Scott King, who represents Cossey, has said attorneys in the case know the name of Individual A, but neither he nor federal prosecutors are making it public since that person isn’t charge with any wrongdoing at this point.

King disclosed in a recent memo to the court that Cossey and her bankruptcy were part of a three-year-old federal inquiry into someone more important that Cossey knows.

King states in his memo, “Ms. Cossey and her mother (Regina Cossey) were contacted by federal agents regarding their service and history with an elected official.

King doesn’t identify the elected official in question, nor does he say directly state Individual A is the elected official under suspicion.

Nevertheless, King said Cossey worked on the political campaign of the unnamed elected official and had access to a credit card linked to the official.