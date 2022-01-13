Associate of former Gary mayor gets probation for bankruptcy fraud

HAMMOND — A Munster woman tied to a federal investigation of an unidentified elected official has received probation.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a two-year term of court supervision Thursday on 55-year-old Mary L. Cossey.
Cossey pleaded guilty last summer to a wire fraud charge that she lied to federal bankruptcy officials and cheated creditors out of tens of thousands of dollars they lent her.
The government accused Cossey last year of defrauding the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Hammond between 2013 and 2019 when she appealed to that court for relief from bill collectors.
Bankruptcy rules requires a debtor to disclose and turn over all projected disposable income to a bankruptcy trustee who shares that out with creditors — while the debtor must live on a reduced budget.
Federal prosecutors allege Cossey concealed from the court that she had access to the credit card of a “close friend” who allowed Cossey to continue riotous spending on vacations, jewelry and other luxuries while publicly claiming she was broke.
That was a violation of bankruptcy court rules, which bars debtors from favoring some owed creditors at the expense of others.
Cossey’s money pal is identified in court records only as “Individual A.”
Veteran defense attorney Scott King, who represents Cossey, has said attorneys in the case know the name of Individual A, but neither he nor federal prosecutors are making it public since that person isn’t charge with any wrongdoing at this point.
King disclosed in a recent memo to the court that Cossey and her bankruptcy were part of a three-year-old federal inquiry into someone more important that Cossey knows.
King states in his memo, “Ms. Cossey and her mother (Regina Cossey) were contacted by federal agents regarding their service and history with an elected official.
King doesn’t identify the elected official in question, nor does he say directly state Individual A is the elected official under suspicion.
Nevertheless, King said Cossey worked on the political campaign of the unnamed elected official and had access to a credit card linked to the official.
King said Cossey used that credit card to pay campaign expenses. Cossey also used it for her own personal spending with increasing frequency, until she racked up more than $200,000 in non-campaign debt on Individual A’s credit card — about the same time she wasn’t paying her other creditors.
There is no public indication — to date — Cossey told the agents that put the elected official in any criminal jeopardy.
There is little doubt Cossey was well known in Northwest Indiana’s highest political and social circles.
An official of the Michigan City’s Lubeznik Center for Arts, Lake County Councilman Charlie Brown, Calumet Township Trustee Kimberly Robinson and Gary City Councilwoman Mary Brown are among many to wrote letters to the court in support of Cossey, saying she has performed public service for several civic and social organizations.
Cossey worked in Gary government during former Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson's administration, first in a newly created position of director of constituent services in 2013. There, she received an $80,000 annual salary.
She also served as executive director of the Gary Housing Authority. She left Gary government in 2015.
Freeman-Wilson, now serving as president and CEO of the Chicago Urban League, has declined comment on the Cossey case and couldn’t be reached Thursday for comment.
Freeman-Wilson has not been charged with any wrongdoing, nor is she identified in court records as being connected to the scheme allegations.
Cossey gave up her right to make government prosecutors prove their case before a jury last summer in return for the U.S. Attorney’s office not opposing Cossey’s request for probation, rather than a prison term.
Cossey agreed to make $81,159 in restitution to her creditors who lost the most.