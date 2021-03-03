At least two taken to hospital, 1 extricated in crashes on Ind. 49 in Chesterton

CHESTERTON — At least two people went to the hospital and one was extricated at the site of two wrecks on Ind. 49 Wednesday afternoon.

At 4:32 p.m. first responders were called to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Ind. 49 and County Road 100 East, said Chesterton Spokesman Kevin Nevers.

Two vehicles had collided in the intersection and one vehicle came to rest in a ditch in the southwest corner. A woman complained of hip and rib pain and a man complained of neck and back pain, firefighters reported.

Both individuals were taken by ambulance to Northwest Health Porter hospital and a medical helicopter was called, but it is unknown if either crash victim was airlifted.

A second wreck happened two hours later on southbound Ind. 49 at 6:30 p.m. just north of the original crash site due traffic congestion.

A vehicle had struck the rear end of a semitrailer and the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle, Chesterton firefighters said. At this time, it is unconfirmed if anyone was injured in this crash.