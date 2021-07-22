ATF 'strike force' to target gun trafficking in Chicago

CHICAGO — Chicago is among the cities targeted in a federal strike force against gun trafficking across the country.

On Thursday the U.S. Department of Justice launched an initiative that spans five cities, including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and the Dan Francisco Bay/Sacramento region.

During the strike, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will collaborate with local agencies to track the movement of illegal firearms used to carry out violent crimes.

Investigators will work together to identify patterns, leads and suspects using data, evidence and information gathered at crime scenes.

A significant amount of guns confiscated by police in Chicago originate from outside of the city, according to firearm tracing data. The U.S. Department of Justice said that many of the firearms originate from Indiana, among other places.

The strike force aims to coordinate between authorities and prosecutors in Chicago and locations involved in illegal gun trafficking.