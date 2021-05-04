ATF to assist Gary police, firefighters with investigation into rash of suspicious blazes

GARY — Authorities said Tuesday the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives would assist the Gary police and fire departments with their investigation into two recent rashes of suspicious fires.
Firefighters from Gary and departments in Lake and Porter County worked feverishly Saturday night into early Sunday to extinguish blazes at 17 vacant buildings in 11 different locations throughout the city, Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.
Some of the residential structures were fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, he said.
No injuries were reported among residents or firefighters, and O'Donnell said Tuesday he wasn't aware of any neighboring structures being evacuated.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said the city's fire and police departments immediately began an investigation and it became clear the city needed to seek all the resources it could to bring anyone who might be responsible to justice.
A previous rash of seven fires April 21 was also considered suspicious and will be investigated, he said.
ATF Special Assistant Agent in Charge Brendan Iber said his agents are trained to investigation possible arson and would help Gary officials determine the cause and origin of the fires.
O'Donnell said the investigation would take time.
"This isn't a television show or movie where we will quickly be able to connect the dots," he said.
Police Chief Brian Evans said high winds Saturday night contributed to the fires' growth, and officials were grateful the blazes didn't spread further.
"An arson is a crime," he said.
Arsons can cause a great deal of damage, but also threaten the lives of residents and public safety workers, he said.
Authorities are forming a team of fire investigations, crime scene detectives and others to try to determine if the fires are connected, he said.
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said arson carries a possible penalty of up to 20 years in prison.
"We will seek the highest penalty under state law," he said.
Councilman Ronald Brewer said he stood at one scene and watched as two homes went up in flames before firefighters were able to arrive. He notified Prince, who was already of aware of the situation, and firefighters arrived in response to a call for mutual aid.
The effort to extinguish the many blazes drained the city's already strained resources, he said.
"We're asking the public — if you see something, say something," Brewer said.
City Council President William Godwin said the rash of fires is cause for the council to start taking a hard look at where the city is committing its resources and ensuring people are properly protected.
Prince said he believed many of the now-burned-out buildings were already slated for demolition, but those involved in the fires likely will be elevated in priority. He expected they would be demolished "in short order," he said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 888-ATF-FIRE or email ATFtips@ATF.gov. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.