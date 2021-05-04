ATF to assist Gary police, firefighters with investigation into rash of suspicious blazes

"This isn't a television show or movie where we will quickly be able to connect the dots," he said.

Police Chief Brian Evans said high winds Saturday night contributed to the fires' growth, and officials were grateful the blazes didn't spread further.

"An arson is a crime," he said.

Arsons can cause a great deal of damage, but also threaten the lives of residents and public safety workers, he said.

Authorities are forming a team of fire investigations, crime scene detectives and others to try to determine if the fires are connected, he said.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said arson carries a possible penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

"We will seek the highest penalty under state law," he said.

Councilman Ronald Brewer said he stood at one scene and watched as two homes went up in flames before firefighters were able to arrive. He notified Prince, who was already of aware of the situation, and firefighters arrived in response to a call for mutual aid.

The effort to extinguish the many blazes drained the city's already strained resources, he said.