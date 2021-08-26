Attack on woman who later died led to SWAT call at mobile home park, police say

Later that day, residents of the mobile home park saw Richardson on the ground and called 911. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, he said.

Police learned Monday that Richardson had been admitted to the hospital, and investigators returned to the mobile home park to search for more evidence, Hamady said.

About 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers went to the mobile home park to search for a person of interest, who was identified as 30-year-old Orlando Burgos, of Gary.

Burgos has a warrant out of Illinois for a parole violation, Hamady said. He remained at large Thursday.

While at the park, police were able to confirm Burgos' identity, but he retreated into a mobile home. Police followed him, but found a dog that needed to be secured before they could continue inside.

Meanwhile, the man fled out of the back of the home, police said.

A SWAT team and K-9s were called to the area. Members of the Northwest Regional SWAT team helped Gary police establish a perimeter, police said.

During the investigation, a woman approached police and said her child was inside the home with the possible barricaded subject, Hamady said.