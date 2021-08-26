Attack on woman who later died led to SWAT call at mobile home park, police say

GARY — Shortly before officers swarmed a mobile home park Tuesday looking for a person of interest in a battery days earlier, the woman injured in that battery died at a Merrillville hospital, police said.
Sheri Richardson, 54, was pronounced dead at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday by medical staff at Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Richardson was punched and pistol-whipped the morning of Aug. 19 at the Colfax Mobile Homes park in the area of West 36th Avenue and Colfax Street, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
An autopsy for Richardson had not been performed as of Thursday morning, according to the coroner's office. Her cause and manner of death were pending.
Richardson called police about 8:45 a.m. Aug. 19 and reported she'd been attacked by someone in the mobile home park, Hamady said.
She told police she was waiting for a ride when she got into an argument with a man, who punched her and fled.
The man returned a short time later with a handgun, which he used to strike her in the face, police said. Richardson told officers the man fled a second time after she warned she was calling police.
Police arrived and spoke with Richardson, but medics were not asked to respond, Hamady said.
Later that day, residents of the mobile home park saw Richardson on the ground and called 911. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, he said.
Police learned Monday that Richardson had been admitted to the hospital, and investigators returned to the mobile home park to search for more evidence, Hamady said.
About 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers went to the mobile home park to search for a person of interest, who was identified as 30-year-old Orlando Burgos, of Gary.
Burgos has a warrant out of Illinois for a parole violation, Hamady said. He remained at large Thursday.
While at the park, police were able to confirm Burgos' identity, but he retreated into a mobile home. Police followed him, but found a dog that needed to be secured before they could continue inside.
Meanwhile, the man fled out of the back of the home, police said.
A SWAT team and K-9s were called to the area. Members of the Northwest Regional SWAT team helped Gary police establish a perimeter, police said.
During the investigation, a woman approached police and said her child was inside the home with the possible barricaded subject, Hamady said.
Police entered the mobile home about 2:30 p.m. and found an infant alone inside. The child was reunited with the mother, police said.
Anyone with information about Richardson's death or Burgos' whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sgt. James Nielsen or Cpl. Daryl Gordon at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.