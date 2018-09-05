VALPARAISO — All 1,092 customers of Shorewood Forest Utilities will be able to join in on a lawsuit aimed at stopping a proposed expansion of the subdivision's sewage treatment plant and share in an award that supporters say could top $2 million.
The Indiana Court of Appeals opted not to hear the appeal of the class-action status granted in the case and a lower court's refusal to dismiss the legal action, according to court documents.
The appeal had been filed on behalf of the defendants in the case.
The case will now proceed with its class-action status, according to Glenn Vician, an attorney and utility customer representing the four original plaintiffs in the case.
The customers will be notified by mail of the lawsuit and given the opportunity to join in on the action, he said.
Otherwise the customers would have to go to the expense of filing individual lawsuits on their own, Vician has said.
The original complaint claims the plant was not intended to become a regional treatment facility based on its size and location within the subdivision in Union Township.
The plant currently serves 1,092 lots within Shorewood Forest and has capacity for less than 200 additional users, according to the suit. The proposed expansion calls for servicing up to 379 more lots from a subdivision proposed outside of Shorewood Forest.
The proposal could bring in nearly 25 percent more sewage, which would amount to more than 42 million additional gallons a year, according to the lawsuit.
It has since been discovered there could be damages in excess of $2 million as a result of alleged mismanagement of the utility and liabilities brought on by past board members, Vician has said.