Attempted car break-ins prompt police chase from St. John to Chicago

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. JOHN — Several men in a red Dodge Charger evaded police during a pursuit early Friday that started after St. John and Lake County sheriff's police responded to several reports of suspicious people attempting to enter vehicles, officials said.

St. John police were dispatched about 3:50 a.m. to the 13100 block of Snowberry Lane after a resident who was awake early reported two people attempting to enter his vehicles, police spokesman Roger Patz said.

When the people noticed the resident, they fled in a newer model red Dodge Charger, he said.

About 3:55 a.m., Lake County sheriff's police were dispatched to the 15100 block of West 103rd Lane for a report of three suspicious men with all-black clothing and masks who exited a red Dodge Charger and began looking into vehicles, according to a report.

Dispatchers told sheriff's police St. John police were investigating a similar case on Snowberry Lane and also had been called to the 9400 block of Genevieve Drive for a vehicle break-in, the report says.

St. John police spotted the Charger on 93rd Avenue traveling west toward Sheffield Avenue and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped off, Patz said.