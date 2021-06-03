Attempted gas station robbery prompts SWAT callout, police say

HOBART — Three men were arrested after a patrolling officer saw them allegedly trying to rob a Citgo gas station, one of them armed with an AR-15 rifle, and a SWAT team responded to the scene.

Members of the Northwest Regional SWAT Team were called to the gas station early Thursday when the armed man and one other were inside the business with a clerk and refused to come out, said Hobart police Capt. Garrett Ciszewski.

It started about 2:15 a.m. at the Citgo at 4575 W. 37th Ave.

A Hobart officer was patrolling the area when he noticed a black Dodge Journey, which matched the description of one involved in a recent carjacking in other local towns, parked at a gas pump.

While driving past, he saw the men, all dressed in black, one carrying a rifle and another wearing a face mask, walking toward the store, Ciszewski said.

The officer believed the men were attempting a robbery, so he called for additional officers while two men entered and one remained outside.

The one outside was arrested without incident when other officers arrived, but the other two, still inside with a clerk, failed to comply with commands, Ciszewski said.