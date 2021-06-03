Attempted gas station robbery prompts SWAT callout, police say

HOBART — Three men were arrested after a patrolling officer saw them allegedly trying to rob a Citgo gas station, one of them armed with an AR-15 rifle, and a SWAT team responded to the scene.
Members of the Northwest Regional SWAT Team were called to the gas station early Thursday when the armed man and one other were inside the business with a clerk and refused to come out, said Hobart police Capt. Garrett Ciszewski.
It started about 2:15 a.m. at the Citgo at 4575 W. 37th Ave.
A Hobart officer was patrolling the area when he noticed a black Dodge Journey, which matched the description of one involved in a recent carjacking in other local towns, parked at a gas pump.
While driving past, he saw the men, all dressed in black, one carrying a rifle and another wearing a face mask, walking toward the store, Ciszewski said.
The officer believed the men were attempting a robbery, so he called for additional officers while two men entered and one remained outside.
The one outside was arrested without incident when other officers arrived, but the other two, still inside with a clerk, failed to comply with commands, Ciszewski said.
Police then set up a perimeter of the store and the SWAT team was called out about 2:23 a.m.
"With the assistance of a family member of one of the suspects inside the business who was also on the scene, the other two suspects came out and were taken into custody without incident at approximately 2:47 a.m.," Ciszewski said.
SWAT members found the AR-15 and the clerk, who was unharmed, inside the store.
The suspects include a 21-year-old Gary man and two 19-year-olds — one from Gary and the other from East Chicago.
The scene was cleared about 4:30 a.m., Ciszewski said.
Hobart police thanked the Gary, Lake Station and Merrillville police departments, Indiana State Police and the Northwest Regional SWAT Team for bringing the situation to a "peaceful ending."
Police continue to investigate, and charges against the suspects are pending.