You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Attempted murder charge filed in chase that ended with crash on U.S. 30
alert urgent

Attempted murder charge filed in chase that ended with crash on U.S. 30

{{featured_button_text}}
Keith L. Naide

Keith L. Naide

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A magistrate entered not guilty pleas Monday on behalf of a Chicago man facing charges alleging he attempted to cause a sheriff's officer to lose control of his car during a high-speed chase.

Keith L. Naide, 24, was arrested April 22 after he rear-ended a pickup truck near U.S. 30 and Broadway and backed into the front of the officer's unmarked patrol car, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Naide was charged with attempted murder, a level 1 felony, carrying a handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement. He was being held on a $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash bond.

The chase started about 3 p.m. after the sheriff's officer noticed Naide driving about 90 mph and passing other cars on northbound Interstate 65, just north of the Ind. 2 exit for Lowell.

The officer attempted to stop Naide, but he sped off and passed a semitrailer on the right shoulder, records allege.

The officer pulled alongside the 2019 Kia Optima driven by Naide so Naide would hit tire-deflating devices deployed by Indiana State Police, but Naide made sudden lateral maneuvers in an attempt to cause the officer to lose control of his patrol car, records allege.

Naide ran over the Stop Sticks, but continued driving and exited I-65 onto westbound U.S. 30. He rear-ended the pickup truck as he attempted to pass on a narrow left shoulder, records state.

Naide refused to confirm he was the man pictured in his Illinois ID card, saying, "I know my rights," records state.

Police found a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun in the car, documents say. Naide has two felony convictions in Cook County for theft and altering a handgun.

Police learned the Kia had been rented out of Florida, authorities said.

Naide's formal appearance was set for May 5.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts