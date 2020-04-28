Attempted murder charge filed in chase that ended with crash on U.S. 30

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — A magistrate entered not guilty pleas Monday on behalf of a Chicago man facing charges alleging he attempted to cause a sheriff's officer to lose control of his car during a high-speed chase.

Keith L. Naide, 24, was arrested April 22 after he rear-ended a pickup truck near U.S. 30 and Broadway and backed into the front of the officer's unmarked patrol car, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Naide was charged with attempted murder, a level 1 felony, carrying a handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement. He was being held on a $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash bond.

The chase started about 3 p.m. after the sheriff's officer noticed Naide driving about 90 mph and passing other cars on northbound Interstate 65, just north of the Ind. 2 exit for Lowell.

The officer attempted to stop Naide, but he sped off and passed a semitrailer on the right shoulder, records allege.

The officer pulled alongside the 2019 Kia Optima driven by Naide so Naide would hit tire-deflating devices deployed by Indiana State Police, but Naide made sudden lateral maneuvers in an attempt to cause the officer to lose control of his patrol car, records allege.