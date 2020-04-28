Attempted murder charge filed in chase that ended with crash on U.S. 30

CROWN POINT — A magistrate entered not guilty pleas Monday on behalf of a Chicago man facing charges alleging he attempted to cause a sheriff's officer to lose control of his car during a high-speed chase.
Keith L. Naide, 24, was arrested April 22 after he rear-ended a pickup truck near U.S. 30 and Broadway and backed into the front of the officer's unmarked patrol car, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Naide was charged with attempted murder, a level 1 felony, carrying a handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement. He was being held on a $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash bond.
The chase started about 3 p.m. after the sheriff's officer noticed Naide driving about 90 mph and passing other cars on northbound Interstate 65, just north of the Ind. 2 exit for Lowell.
The officer attempted to stop Naide, but he sped off and passed a semitrailer on the right shoulder, records allege.
The officer pulled alongside the 2019 Kia Optima driven by Naide so Naide would hit tire-deflating devices deployed by Indiana State Police, but Naide made sudden lateral maneuvers in an attempt to cause the officer to lose control of his patrol car, records allege.
Naide ran over the Stop Sticks, but continued driving and exited I-65 onto westbound U.S. 30. He rear-ended the pickup truck as he attempted to pass on a narrow left shoulder, records state.
Naide refused to confirm he was the man pictured in his Illinois ID card, saying, "I know my rights," records state.
Police found a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun in the car, documents say. Naide has two felony convictions in Cook County for theft and altering a handgun.
Police learned the Kia had been rented out of Florida, authorities said.
Naide's formal appearance was set for May 5.
Aaron Jacob Collins
Billy Don Borders III
Brandan Dakota Campbell
Brian Andrew Bice
Brian Xavier Celio
Carey Ray Crawford
Gerald Wilson Painter
Gerardo Armenta Gudino
Isaac David Harris II
Kyle Lamar Hawkins
Alfred Kenneth Evans Jr.
Allen Jospeh O'Rourke
Craig Byron Jones
Dekoven Deshantel Bradley
Eddie R. Alejandro
Humberto Prado Jr.
Jolie Ena Gonzalez
Jonathan Alan Jackson
Lamar E Costello
Louis John Shinkle
Rayana Burtton
Sean Ryan Jacques
Teson Leneir Brooks
Theotis Ramon Rogers
Brandon Alan Klopp
Charles Edward Brewer III
Roel Hernandez III
Ronald Henshaw
Santiago Alvarez Jr.
Tony Lavell Guthrie
John Donald Pangborn
Meagan Marie Marsee
Robert Laveil Barr Jr.
Stephanie Williams
Cole Avery Colvin
Janice Lee Rackl
Jonathon Dominic Dunn
Joseph Allen Westbrook
Larry Otino Blasio
Robert Andrew Dereamer
Starchele Totiana Roberts
Daniel M. Smith
Michael John Tunstall
Daverious Anthony Teat
Erik Anthony Smith
Anthony Vincenzo Richey Jr.
Kyle Chandler Knowles
Austin Dakota Hylemon
George Jason Grazulis
Jeffrey Ryan Flynn
Scott Patrick Decker
Allan Patrick Ciupa
Brodi Ryan Church
Jeffrey John Smar
Mark Anthony Adcock Sr.
Nicholas Raymond Jasso
Terry Fields
Tihomas Dante Anderson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.