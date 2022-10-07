Attorney Bryan Truitt dies, leaving legacy as defender in Region public corruption cases

VALPARAISO — Attorney Bryan Truitt, who spent his legal career standing alongside both public defender clients and disgraced politicians in some of the Region's most high profile public corruption cases, has died, according to family and friends.

"He was a great legal writer and frankly one of the greatest legal minds of his generation," Porter County Chief Public Defender Ken Elwood said. "He was more importantly a wonderful husband and father."

A social media post on his account announced, "Bryan has passed away in hospice. He fought the good fight until the end."

"To those of you Bryan called 'friend,' you were fortunate," the Thursday post reads. "He loved and valued you dearly."

"To his clients, he fought hard for you and worked tirelessly to defend you. To his coworkers, Bryan held you in the highest regard, and found purpose in the mutual calling you felt."

News of the 53-year-old Truitt's death came as a surprise to many in the local legal community.

"My condolences to Bryan Truitt's family on his passing," Elwood said.

"Bryan worked for me as a public defender since I got the chief’s job in 2010," Elwood said. "He handled all of our appeals."

Truitt, who was son of late former Porter County Superior Court Judge Robert Truitt, joined the Porter County public defender's office shortly after graduating from law school and served for more than 25 years, Elwood said.

He was also part of a private law firm in Valparaiso.

Among the high profile cases he defended was the public corruption case against former Lake County Sheriff John Buncich, who was found guilty by a federal jury in 2017 on all six counts of wire fraud, honest services wire fraud and bribery.

Truitt said at the time he didn't agree with the verdict and planned an appeal.

A federal appeals court in late 2021 denied an appeal for freedom by then-75-year-old Buncich, who was scheduled to remain at a federal prison in Springfield, Missouri, until Oct. 4, 2028.

Truitt had earlier vowed in 2010 to challenge the fraud convictions of another of his clients, former North Township Supervisor Robert Cantrell, who was found guilty by a federal jury in 2008 on 11 counts of fraud and fraud-related charges.

Cantrell went on to serve five years and two months in a federal prison and about 13 months of a three-year term of supervised release.

Truitt, who argued a new trial was in order, said at the time, "I feel bad for Bob, Barbara and the children because I firmly believe this is unjust. These are too good of people with too many good works on their behalf to have this result."

Truitt had also represented former East Chicago Controller Edwardo Maldonado, who in 2004 was found guilty in a sidewalks-for-votes scandal involving nearly $24 million that was misspent by the city to influence voters in the 1999 primary election.