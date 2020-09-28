Attorney follows through on offer to get mentally challenged client back home

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Defense attorney Clay Patton plans to show up Wednesday at the Porter County Jail when his client Stephen Rainey is released so he can drive the 23-year-old directly to a bus station and pay for his ticket back to his family in Philadelphia.

Rainey was ordered Monday to be released after serving just more than a year at the county jail on allegations of choking a woman unconscious and stabbing her at least 12 times.

Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford accepted Rainey's plea of guilty but mentally ill to a felony count of battery causing serious bodily injury.

He had tabled the matter two weeks ago after he, Patton and a prosecutor were unsure how best to move ahead with sentencing. They feared Rainey would not get the mental health care he needs in prison and yet would likely fail probation if let out on his own.

The incident occurred Sept. 15, 2019, at a Porter apartment, where police found Rainey holding a pocket knife, crying and saying he stabbed someone, according to police.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski had asked for a three-year prison term, voicing doubt that Rainey would succeed on probation.