Attorney follows through on offer to get mentally challenged client back home

VALPARAISO — Defense attorney Clay Patton plans to show up Wednesday at the Porter County Jail when his client Stephen Rainey is released so he can drive the 23-year-old directly to a bus station and pay for his ticket back to his family in Philadelphia.
Rainey was ordered Monday to be released after serving just more than a year at the county jail on allegations of choking a woman unconscious and stabbing her at least 12 times.
Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford accepted Rainey's plea of guilty but mentally ill to a felony count of battery causing serious bodily injury.
He had tabled the matter two weeks ago after he, Patton and a prosecutor were unsure how best to move ahead with sentencing. They feared Rainey would not get the mental health care he needs in prison and yet would likely fail probation if let out on his own.
The incident occurred Sept. 15, 2019, at a Porter apartment, where police found Rainey holding a pocket knife, crying and saying he stabbed someone, according to police.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski had asked for a three-year prison term, voicing doubt that Rainey would succeed on probation.
While he doubted Rainey would receive the mental health treatment he needs in prison, Urbanski said he hoped something would be better than nothing.
Patton said the system had failed Rainey as a foster child and is failing him again as an adult with no prior criminal history. He called for releasing Rainey immediately and offered to pay his way to return to Pennsylvania where he would at least have the support of a couple family members.
Rainey had come to Indiana to pursue a relationship with someone he met online and had been in the state for only two months when the incident occurred, Patton said.
