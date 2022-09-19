Attorney for man charged with murder raises questions about fight that led to shooting

CROWN POINT — A defense attorney appeared to question Friday whether a woman acted in self-defense or engaged in mutual combat with his client, who is charged with murdering her in June 2021 outside a Gary gas station.

Terry L. Thomas, 23, of Gary, appeared alongside attorney Joshua Malher for a hearing in Lake Criminal Court on Thomas' petition to let bail.

Defendants charged with murder aren't afforded bail, unless a court determines after an evidentiary hearing that the presumption of guilt of murder is not strong.

A person who commits voluntary manslaughter, a lesser offense to murder that involves actions taken in "sudden heat," typically is entitled to bail.

Thomas and his co-defendant, Daniel L. Malone Jr., 19, of Lafayette, are accused of arguing with 31-year-old Ivana Jenkins on June 14, 2021, inside a Clark gas station, ambushing her as she exited the business and fatally shooting her.

Jenkins, of Gary, collapsed in front of the gas station in the 2700 block of West Fifth Avenue and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Both Thomas and Malone have pleaded not guilty to murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Cole Galloway played several surveillance videos from the gas station, which showed the argument inside the business, the shooting and its aftermath.

Detectives recognized Thomas and Malone in the video from previous interactions with them, but a third man with them was never identified by police, said Detective Sgt. Edward Gonzalez, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit.

The gas station clerk told police Thomas and Malone threatened to "blow her head off" during the argument with Jenkins, Gonzalez said.

When Malher asked the detective to clarify who allegedly made that statement, Gonzalez said the clerk told him "they" said it and wasn't able to distinguish between individuals.

Both Thomas and Malone were carrying guns inside the gas station, the detective said.

The video appeared to show Malone striking Jenkins first. She struck back, hitting him in the face with enough force to cause him to fall back.

Thomas emerged from beside a vestibule at station's door and struck Jenkins in the head with a gun. She turned to defend herself from Thomas, and he shot her, Gonzalez testified.

Malher asked Gonzalez if he recalled taking a statement from Malone, who accused Jenkins of striking him in the head with a cellphone. Gonzalez said he didn't recall.

Malher asked if a cellphone could be considered a deadly weapon.

After a tense exchange about the legal definition of a deadly weapon and Jenkins' stature, Gonzalez said Jenkins was being attacked and had a legal right to defend herself. It would be up to prosecutors to decide when to charge someone with assault with a deadly weapon, the detective said.

Malher asked if a person being attacked with nondeadly force is legally permitted to return deadly force.

Gonzalez said, "If they're being attacked by two individuals, then yes."

Gonzalez testified police found Jenkins' cellphone near where she fell to the ground, and it did not appear to be damaged. Malone also didn't appear to have any injuries in the video, which showed he ran from the scene, the detective said.

The videos also showed Thomas bending down after the shooting to pick up an item Gonzalez described as a magazine that had fallen out of a Glock handgun.

Malher asked, "What indication do you have that it was not an accidental discharge?"

Gonzalez said he watched the videos multiple times, and Thomas' right hand came up just before Jenkins was shot. The magazine may have fallen out because Jenkins reached for the gun during the fight, he said.

Malher asked the detective to review an autopsy report, which showed Jenkins had methamphetamine in her system when she died.

Gonzalez conceded that someone on methamphetamine could behave in a belligerent, irrational manner. However, he refused to agree that a person on meth would act with disregard for her own safety.

In response to questions from Galloway, Gonzalez said the gas station clerk did describe Jenkins' behavior as violent.

Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan was not expected to make a decision until next month on Thomas' request for bail.