Attorney general sues Region real estate investor at center of scandal

'The last time I saw Tom'

Thomas Wisniewski, on the other hand, has contacted Alexander-Ogele numerous times to negotiate a possible settlement of $6,000, she claims in the letter to the AG’s office.

“The last time I saw Tom he was shoving Domingo’s unopened registered mail of the Confirmation of Consulting Services Agreement under my door,” Alexander-Ogele wrote at the time.

She further claimed Joel Rodriguez purposely had the AG’s letter regarding this case sent to his sister and brother-in-law’s office in East Chicago after her firing to prevent her from responding in a timely manner.

“I find it completely flagrant for an East Chicago School Board Trustee to not only defame me but perjure himself, and his family, in the process,” Alexander-Ogele wrote.

Joel Rodriguez, who has not been charged with any crime related to this case, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The phone number he provided on the AG’s consumer complaint form did not allow a voice message to be left. An email was not immediately answered.

Wisniewski said he was reviewing case documents with an attorney.