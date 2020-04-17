Attorney general sues Region real estate investor at center of scandal

EAST CHICAGO — The Attorney General’s office filed a civil lawsuit Thursday against Thomas Wisniewski, a real estate investor at the center of a Lake County tax sale scandal, for alleged deceptive real estate practices and operating without a license.
On the same day, the Indiana Real Estate Commission filed a cease-and-desist order against Wisniewski’s firm — Connect The Dots — that demands the firm stop practicing in real estate without a license.
The filing in Lake Circuit Court offers a glimpse into the real estate undertakings of Wisniewski, 56, who has since been targeted by the FBI following a Times investigation into his tax sale dealings.
Wisniewski testified in a separate court case earlier this year that he and his wife have created a variety of limited liability corporations over the years to buy properties for cheap at county auctions and sign rent-to-own contracts with people.
The defendants in the AG suit also include Connect The Dots; Wisniewski’s wife, Marilyn Wisniewski, whose maiden name is Rodriguez; and Cynthia Alexander-Ogele, a property manager formerly employed by the firm, records show.
Attorney General Curtis Hill is seeking the courts to impose $100,000 in fines against the defendants for the violations under Indiana Home Loan Practices Act and the Deceptive Consumer Sales Act.
Alexander-Ogele is accused of helping the Wisniewskis manage a property sale listing in East Chicago, though no one held a real estate broker license to legally do so.
Tom 'did the day-to-day work'
In a letter to the AG’s office in June 2018, Alexander-Ogele states she was first hired by the Wisniewskis as an independent contractor in August 2016, working out of their real estate office at 4607 Magoun Ave. in East Chicago.
“The company managed the investments of other people’s money in many single-family homes purchased at the Lake County Sheriff and (Lake County) Commissioners [sic] sales,” she wrote. “Tom did the day-to-day work and made deals, his wife worked part-time. Tom was teaching me his business.”
Alexander-Ogele said she handled rent collections, hired workers and ensured smooth transitions for property sales, while also managing 40 properties under a larger account.
Alexander-Ogele claimed Marilyn Wisniewski asked her in June 2017 to help her parents, Carmen and Domingo Rodriguez, sell 5001-03 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago.
The AG’s office included Alexander-Ogele as a defendant because she signed a consulting contract, purportedly with the property owner, Domingo Rodriguez, though allegedly without permission.
Court records show the contract was only signed by Alexander-Ogele, and recorded with the Lake County Recorder’s Office on April 16, 2018.
The agreement states Alexander-Ogele was to provide professional services to Rodriguez on the property’s sale, and that payments due were to be paid in full to Alexander-Ogele upon closing on April 17, 2018.
The Rodriguez family refused to pay the $13,000 that Alexander-Ogele claimed was owed to her, so she placed a lien on the property, thereby clouding Rodriguez’s title, records state.
Cease and desist
The cease-and-desist order centers around an Attorney General's Office consumer complaint filed by Marilyn Wisniewski’s brother, Joel Rodriguez, an East Chicago school board member.
Joel Rodriguez does not implicate his sister or brother-in-law in any way in the consumer complaint, but rather targets Alexander-Ogele for filing the fraudulent contract with the recorder's office and wrongfully demanding payment after closing.
“Cynthia needs to remove her fraudulent agreement … in addition she needs to stay away from Mr. Domingo and his family,” Joel Rodriguez wrote to the AG’s office.
Alexander-Ogele told the AG’s office she has not contacted anyone in the Rodriguez family but spoke with Marilyn Rodriguez when Rodriguez fired her. She claimed Rodriguez ended the conversation with: “You’ll get your (expletive) $13,000!”
'The last time I saw Tom'
Thomas Wisniewski, on the other hand, has contacted Alexander-Ogele numerous times to negotiate a possible settlement of $6,000, she claims in the letter to the AG’s office.
“The last time I saw Tom he was shoving Domingo’s unopened registered mail of the Confirmation of Consulting Services Agreement under my door,” Alexander-Ogele wrote at the time.
She further claimed Joel Rodriguez purposely had the AG’s letter regarding this case sent to his sister and brother-in-law’s office in East Chicago after her firing to prevent her from responding in a timely manner.
“I find it completely flagrant for an East Chicago School Board Trustee to not only defame me but perjure himself, and his family, in the process,” Alexander-Ogele wrote.
Joel Rodriguez, who has not been charged with any crime related to this case, could not immediately be reached for comment.
The phone number he provided on the AG’s consumer complaint form did not allow a voice message to be left. An email was not immediately answered.
Wisniewski said he was reviewing case documents with an attorney.
Court testimony in a separate case shows the FBI is investigating Wisniewski and a circle of Region investors for allegedly defrauding people at risk of losing their homes at public auction.
At least two individuals have gone before a federal grand jury since a Times investigation revealed last summer that a scandal was brewing at the county’s tax sale auctions system — one of the largest in Indiana.
