As well-known defense attorney Larry Rogers prepares to begin a 90-day disciplinary suspension, he faces accusations of failing to respond to two claims of professional misconduct.
The Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission filed two separate petitions asking Rogers why he should not be immediately suspended from the practice of law for failing to submit written responses to pending allegations of the misconduct.
The documents do not provide any details about the alleged misconduct.
Rogers said Thursday morning he has been ill and the responses sought by the commission are in the process of being submitted.
The commission said it submitted letters to Rogers on Sept. 24 and Oct. 3 "demanding a written response" within 30 days, according to the petitions. The first certified letter was signed for by an unknown person on Sept. 26 and the second letter was signed for by Rogers on Oct. 5.
"As of the date and time of filing this petition, Respondent has failed to respond to the notice letter," according to the Nov. 20 and Nov. 21 petitions.
State rules say that an attorney's law license shall be suspended upon a finding that the attorney has failed to cooperate with a disciplinary commission investigation, according to the petitions.
The Indiana Supreme Court has already suspended Rogers for 90 days effective Dec. 14, saying earlier this month he violated four of the Indiana Professional Conduct Rules by failing to pay back $8,000 to the family of a defendant he agreed to represent on appeal for 2015 murder and battery convictions.
The client in question was Jose Gutierrez.
Rogers, who did not handle the original trial, said he was approached by Gutierrez to file an appeal on his behalf after he was convicted of the offenses in Lake County. Rogers said he agreed and explained there would be fees for both his legal services and another $6,000 to $8,000 to obtain copies of court transcripts.
Rogers said he received a retainer for his services but never received money for the transcripts, despite sending three unanswered letters to Gutierrez notifying him of the deadline for filing the appeal. Rogers said he did not file the appeal.
The court wrote in its opinion Rogers did not notify his client he had failed to file the notice of appeal and did not communicate with the client for several months. Rogers still has not refunded the money, the opinion states, despite consistently acknowledging it is owed and he is “ready, willing and able” to pay.
Rogers had served his community and profession with distinction for over four decades and previously had an unblemished disciplinary record, the court wrote.
The court was also mindful of the “significant personal hardship” Rogers was experiencing at the time of the defendant's appeal. Rogers told The Times his daughter died during the course of the disciplinary complaint and he suffered a life-threatening illness.