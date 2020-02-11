Attorney raises insanity defense for man accused of stabbing grandparents

CROWN POINT — An attorney for a man accused of stabbing his grandparents last month at the home they shared in unincorporated Dyer plans to raise an insanity defense.

Nicholas B. Powers, 22, is accused of attacking his 73-year-old grandmother as she wrapped Valentine's Day gifts and then turning the knife on his 79-year-old grandfather Jan. 28, after the grandfather told Powers to move out for smoking marijuana.

Powers' grandmother told police she had never seen Powers in such a state and that "it was something out of a horror movie," Lake Criminal Court records state.

Defense attorney Lemuel Stigler filed a notice Monday of his intent to raise an insanity defense on Powers' behalf.

Judge Samuel Cappas granted Stigler's request Tuesday to appoint mental health professionals to assess if Powers is competent to stand trial and whether he was insane at the time of the alleged stabbings.

According to court records, Powers' father told police the 22-year-old has high-functioning autism and takes psychiatric medications.