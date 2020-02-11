Attorney raises insanity defense for man accused of stabbing grandparents

CROWN POINT — An attorney for a man accused of stabbing his grandparents last month at the home they shared in unincorporated Dyer plans to raise an insanity defense.
Nicholas B. Powers, 22, is accused of attacking his 73-year-old grandmother as she wrapped Valentine's Day gifts and then turning the knife on his 79-year-old grandfather Jan. 28, after the grandfather told Powers to move out for smoking marijuana.
Powers' grandmother told police she had never seen Powers in such a state and that "it was something out of a horror movie," Lake Criminal Court records state.
Defense attorney Lemuel Stigler filed a notice Monday of his intent to raise an insanity defense on Powers' behalf.
Judge Samuel Cappas granted Stigler's request Tuesday to appoint mental health professionals to assess if Powers is competent to stand trial and whether he was insane at the time of the alleged stabbings.
According to court records, Powers' father told police the 22-year-old has high-functioning autism and takes psychiatric medications.
Powers spent three months at a Sober Living facility in late 2019 because he had been using heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana for the past six years. After his release, he went to live with his grandparents in the 8500 block of Towle Street, records state.
The alleged attack occurred after Powers' grandfather confronted him about smoking marijuana and told him he would have to move out.
Powers' grandfather heard his wife's screams and rushed into the kitchen, where Powers began attacking him, documents allege.
The couple were able to gain control of the knife, locked Powers out of the home and called 911.
Powers' grandfather was treated at a Chicago hospital for stab wounds to his rib cage, back and arm. His grandmother was taken to a hospital for swelling to the back of her head, three puncture wounds in her chest, a cut on her arm and leg and various bruises and scrapes.
As police took Powers into custody, they noted he smelled of marijuana and alcohol, appeared dazed and had slurred speech, records state.
Powers' mother told police he didn't have a history of violence, but she believed he had an unhealthy preoccupation with crime TV shows. Powers recently bought a book about serial killers, which was still on a dresser in the room where he stayed at the grandparents' home, records say.