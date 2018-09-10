An attorney requested another extension to file an appeal on behalf of former Lake County Sheriff John Buncich, who was convicted last fall in U.S. District Court on bribery and fraud charges.
Defense attorney Kerry Connor was expected to file an appeal on Buncich's behalf Monday. Instead, she filed a motion requesting additional time to file the 72-year-old defendant's opening brief.
Connor apologized to the court for delays in filing the appeal, which was initially due in May. She cited the complex nature of the case and an ongoing medical issue for the delay. She wrote in the motion the length of her recovery from the medical issue was "totally unexpected."
Connor requested a new deadline for Sept. 24. The U.S. Attorney's Office did not object to the request.
If Connor's request is granted, it would be the sixth extension, court records state.
Buncich is serving a 188-month prison sentence after a jury found him guilty in August of bribery and fraud charges for soliciting and receiving illegal payments from towing firms angling for lucrative towing work from Lake County police.
Buncich remains incarcerated at the Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, Missouri, the Federal Bureau of Prisons website states. He is scheduled for release in September 2031.