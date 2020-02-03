Attorney says men charged in Munster tobacco shop shooting were ambushed

CROWN POINT — An attorney for four men charged with shooting at the owner of a Munster tobacco shop and smashing out windows said Friday video evidence in the case would show his clients were ambushed.
John Cantrell appeared with the men Friday for an initial hearing. A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on the men's behalf.
Munadel Jebreen, 39, of Lansing; Abdal Hassouna, 30, of Oak Lawn; Rami Jabarin, 37, of Burbank, Illinois; and Frank Sabbah, 68, of Munster, are accused of driving to Munster Tobacco and Hookah in the 7900 block of Calumet Avenue on Dec. 23 to confront the owner about a woman.
The woman, who is Jebreen's sister and Sabbah's daughter, had been dating the owner of the tobacco shop but had a recent falling out with him, the owner told police.
The shop owner told investigators Jebreen told him on the phone that he was coming to the store and "you're gonna see," records state.
Cantrell said Friday he was looking forward to receiving copies of surveillance video from the shop. He predicted the footage, which should include multiple angles, would exonerate his clients.
"They were being attacked on that day," Cantrell said. "They were asked to come there to have a discussion, and they were ambushed."
According to charging documents, surveillance video from the shop showed Sabbah pulled up outside the store in a dark-colored Toyota about 10:20 p.m. and began using a cellphone, documents say.
At 10:30 p.m., Jebreen and Jabarin allegedly arrived in a Dodge pickup truck and Hassouna arrived in a BMW. Jebreen got out of the truck holding a gun, Jabarin was holding a club, and Hassouna retrieved a bat from a vehicle, records state.
Sabbah got out of his car and walked behind the men as they approached the shop, records allege.
Jebreen opened the door and fired at least two shots into the business while Hassouna started smashing glass windows, documents say.
The shop owner's brother arrived in a red Jeep and began shooting at Jebreen and Hassouna, records allege. Jabarin got a gun from Jebreen and charged at the shop owner's brother, shooting at the man as he retreated across Calumet Avenue.
The shop owner told police he fired two shots at the men after they began shooting and smashing windows. His brother admitted to firing three shots at the men after he saw them shooting into the store, records state.
Police recovered 13 spent shell casings from the crime scene. Several bullets struck the Jeep driven by the shop owner's brother.
The men's next court date was set for March 17 before Lake Criminal Court Judge Clarence Murray.