Attorney says men charged in Munster tobacco shop shooting were ambushed

CROWN POINT — An attorney for four men charged with shooting at the owner of a Munster tobacco shop and smashing out windows said Friday video evidence in the case would show his clients were ambushed.

John Cantrell appeared with the men Friday for an initial hearing. A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on the men's behalf.

Munadel Jebreen, 39, of Lansing; Abdal Hassouna, 30, of Oak Lawn; Rami Jabarin, 37, of Burbank, Illinois; and Frank Sabbah, 68, of Munster, are accused of driving to Munster Tobacco and Hookah in the 7900 block of Calumet Avenue on Dec. 23 to confront the owner about a woman.

The woman, who is Jebreen's sister and Sabbah's daughter, had been dating the owner of the tobacco shop but had a recent falling out with him, the owner told police.

The shop owner told investigators Jebreen told him on the phone that he was coming to the store and "you're gonna see," records state.

Cantrell said Friday he was looking forward to receiving copies of surveillance video from the shop. He predicted the footage, which should include multiple angles, would exonerate his clients.