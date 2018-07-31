CROWN POINT — An attorney has requested more time to respond to the state's petition seeking to remove Judge Jesse Villalpando from the Lake Superior Court's County Division.
Michael W. Bosch, a Highland attorney, said in a motion Friday he would need to address Villalpando's “medical issues” in his written response to the state's 17-page petition alleging the judge failed to perform his duties earlier this year by refusing to process criminal cases.
Bosch said he contacted the Judges & Lawyers Assistance Program, which provides assistance to judges, attorneys and law students who suffer physical or mental disabilities resulting from chemical dependency, mental health problems or age, and he received a list of three counseling providers.
Due to the voluminous and complex nature of the case, Bosch requested an additional 60 days to file Villalpando's response. He said he contacted Attorney Adrienne Meiring, counsel for the Indiana Supreme Court's Office of Judicial Administration, and she did not oppose the extension.
Neither Bosch nor Villalpando responded to requests for comment. Bosch's motion was filed Friday, but it was not uploaded to the state's public case management system until Tuesday.
The office of judicial administration filed a petition June 26 asking the Indiana Supreme Court to appoint a judge pro tempore to replace Villalpando, 58, as judge of Lake Superior Court, County Division 4.
Justin Forkner, executive director of the judicial administration, accused Villalpando of refusing to process more than 50 criminal cases the Lake County prosecutor's office wanted filed in his court between May 9 and 17. They included cases of domestic violence, drunken driving cases, drug charges and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and traffic violations.
Forkner states Villalpando's dereliction of duty resulted in three criminal defendants illegally being held in the County Jail for more than 48 hours after their initial arrest without a judicial determination the state had probable cause to charge them with criminal offenses.
Villalpando has also been accused of spreading “unsubstantiated conspiracies” and making inappropriate public comments.
Villalpando served several years as an East Chicago city attorney and 16 years as the 12th District state representative in Lake County before Gov. Frank O'Bannon appointed him judge in 2000 to the Lake Superior Court, County Division 4 bench in downtown Hammond.