Attorney says wrong man charged in home invasion

CROWN POINT — An attorney for a 20-year-old charged in connection with a Hammond home invasion in October said Friday, "We've discovered who we think actually committed this crime."

Corey J. Clark, of Hammond, is facing one felony count of burglary and three counts of armed robbery in connection with an Oct. 20 home invasion in the 6800 block of Parrish Avenue.

His attorney, John Cantrell, requested a continuance of Clark's case until May. Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Natalie Williams didn't object.

Clark became a suspect in the investigation after the woman recalled a 9-year-old, who lives with Clark, recently had been in her house and asked if she was afraid she was going to get robbed of money on her dining room table, documents state.

Since Clark was arrested, another man — Jahmal Sanders, 24, of Hammond — has been charged in a series of home invasions between late December and early February in Hammond. In several cases, Sanders is accused of entering homes through open windows and assaulting residents inside.

The woman in the October home invasion told police she was in the bathtub when her son ran into the room and told her there was "a robber" in the home, court records state.

