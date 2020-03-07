Attorney says wrong man charged in home invasion

CROWN POINT — An attorney for a 20-year-old charged in connection with a Hammond home invasion in October said Friday, "We've discovered who we think actually committed this crime."
Corey J. Clark, of Hammond, is facing one felony count of burglary and three counts of armed robbery in connection with an Oct. 20 home invasion in the 6800 block of Parrish Avenue.
His attorney, John Cantrell, requested a continuance of Clark's case until May. Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Natalie Williams didn't object.
Clark became a suspect in the investigation after the woman recalled a 9-year-old, who lives with Clark, recently had been in her house and asked if she was afraid she was going to get robbed of money on her dining room table, documents state.
Since Clark was arrested, another man — Jahmal Sanders, 24, of Hammond — has been charged in a series of home invasions between late December and early February in Hammond. In several cases, Sanders is accused of entering homes through open windows and assaulting residents inside.
The woman in the October home invasion told police she was in the bathtub when her son ran into the room and told her there was "a robber" in the home, court records state.
She didn't believe her son and told him to go watch TV in his room.
A few seconds later, a man who entered the home through an open window walked into the bathroom, pointed a handgun at her and asked, "Where the money at?" Lake Criminal Court records state.
She told police she began screaming and her son ran back into the bathroom, before the man grabbed the boy and pointed the gun at his head.
The woman wrapped herself in a towel and went to the dining room to gather up loose money. When the man released her son, she fled into a room with the child before they escaped out a window, records state.
Police alleged in court records they searched Clark's home and found text messages on his phone saying, "I"m going to rob somebody."
Clark has pleaded not guilty and was released from jail in November on a $2,500 cash bond. His next court hearing is set for May 18.