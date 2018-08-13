CROWN POINT — A defense attorney said Monday in court he was preparing to depose witnesses expected to testify about sexual abuse allegations made against a former Hobart game store owner.
David E. Jackson III, the former owner of Games Inn and Dark Ground Cafe in Hobart, appeared Monday in Lake Criminal Court with defense attorney Adam Tavitas.
Tavitas told Judge Clarence Murray he had four depositions with witnesses scheduled for next month. He requested a new court hearing be scheduled for late September. The state did not object.
A new court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28.
Jackson, 37, faces charges in three separate cases of child molestation, sexual misconduct with a minor and rape.
He is accused in one case with raping a 17-year-old girl Dec. 31 after she attempted to purchase alcohol from him at his former game store in downtown Hobart.
He is also alleged to have had sex on several occasions with a 15-year-old girl beginning in the summer of 2015. The girl told police the molestation happened at the game stop and a Hobart apartment.
A 13-year-old girl reported to police Jackson groped and kissed her several times while her family was visiting the game store beginning in early 2017.
Jackson announced on Facebook earlier this year he sold Games Inn to focus on other projects.
Jackson has been released on bond while awaiting trial. Murray initially ordered him to wear an electronic monitoring device, but rescinded that order after a June 25 court hearing.
