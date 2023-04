HAMMOND — A Chicago-based attorney, who from 2012 through 2018 defrauded bankruptcy clients, the bankruptcy trustee and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Indiana, was sentenced to 33 months behind bars, United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson announced Wednesday.

Rajesh Kanuru, 46, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and embezzlement against a bankruptcy estate and was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio.

Kanuru will spend two years on supervised release when freed from prison and was ordered to pay $348,389 in restitution.

"When these clients later filed for bankruptcy, Kanuru was appointed by the bankruptcy court to gather the settlement proceeds from their personal injury lawsuit to turn over to the bankruptcy estate on behalf of the clients," according to the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana. "Instead, Kanuru embezzled the personal injury settlement proceeds totaling $348,388.50 for his own personal use and benefit."

"The bankruptcy system, to work as it is designed, relies upon attorneys to act in the best interest of their clients and to comply with orders issued by the bankruptcy judges," Johnson said. "When, as happened in this case, an attorney violates both his clients trust and his obligations to the bankruptcy court to unlawfully enrich himself, my office will seek justice by prosecuting to the fully extent of the law."

Region shelter hoping to end Duke's record-breaking stay by finding him a forever home "My overall impression of Duke is that he’s a sweetheart that has a lot of potential," foster mom Dana Garcia said.

Nancy Gargula, United States trustee for Indiana, and central and southern Illinois, said, "Abuse of the bankruptcy system by embezzling estate funds and concealing those acts strikes at the very core of the integrity of the bankruptcy system and undermines public confidence in that system."

"Today’s sentencing sends a strong message that these actions will not be tolerated," she said. "I am grateful to U.S. Attorney Johnson and our law enforcement partners for their strong commitment to combating fraud and abuse in bankruptcy cases."

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Richard Thomas Primas Sweet Lorenzo Potts Megan Jones Denesha McKinney Startisha Gillespie Nora Bomba Curtis Coffie Nicholas Sprouse Oscar Vera Jordan Wasy Justine Kikalo Malachi Laxton Gavin Nelson Derek Johnson Allan Ciupa Jose Desiderio Kelvin Harmon Dean Hensley Karina Barriga Raul Barajas Antwon Williams Anthoney Smothers Curtis Spencer Patricia Sebella Jerry Palms Humberto Ramirez Escorza Carlos Santos Kassandra Ozuna Tammatta Palmer Stephen Lewis Lisa Holman Krystal Johnston Michael Lewis Amber Haas Levitta Gibbs Douglas Eldridge Alexander Bice Bless Cage Jovani Davila-Villagrana Marion Dixon Renee Washum-Delvecchio Kristina Wilson Larry Saunders Tyler Solis Donovan Redding Damien Quiroz George Rangel Martin McGinnis Robert Miller Kristen O'Brien Mark Plambeck Mary Kemper Joshua Havlin Brian Holliday Brian Hampton Marc Burnett Dasia Daley Rayshawn Edmond Steven Fayette Rex Arney