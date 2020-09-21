Attorneys agree on rules for upcoming Kerner trial

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Attorneys in the double murder trial of 19-year-old Connor Kerner, of Valparaiso, reached agreement on a series of questions about what testimony should be allowed in the trial.

Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford ruled on others.

At issue was what testimony might be prejudicial to Kerner’s defense.

Bradford also set out rules for the trial, which is set to begin Oct. 6.

Jurors will be selected at the Porter County Expo Center, to facilitate social distancing, Bradford said.

The trial will be held in Bradford’s courtroom at the Porter County Courthouse. Because of the pandemic, the public will not be allowed inside. Two seats are being set aside for the media to represent the public, Bradford said.

Only one chair each will be allowed for the victim’s family and the defendant’s family.

Masks will be required at all times except when witnesses are testifying, Bradford said.

Among the questions brought up in Monday’s hearing was how to deal with discussion of John Silva II, who is also charged in the Feb. 25, 2019, killings of 18-year-old Thomas Grill Jr., of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John.