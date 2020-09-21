Attorneys agree on rules for upcoming Kerner trial

VALPARAISO — Attorneys in the double murder trial of 19-year-old Connor Kerner, of Valparaiso, reached agreement on a series of questions about what testimony should be allowed in the trial.
Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford ruled on others.
At issue was what testimony might be prejudicial to Kerner’s defense.
Bradford also set out rules for the trial, which is set to begin Oct. 6.
Jurors will be selected at the Porter County Expo Center, to facilitate social distancing, Bradford said.
The trial will be held in Bradford’s courtroom at the Porter County Courthouse. Because of the pandemic, the public will not be allowed inside. Two seats are being set aside for the media to represent the public, Bradford said.
Only one chair each will be allowed for the victim’s family and the defendant’s family.
Masks will be required at all times except when witnesses are testifying, Bradford said.
Among the questions brought up in Monday’s hearing was how to deal with discussion of John Silva II, who is also charged in the Feb. 25, 2019, killings of 18-year-old Thomas Grill Jr., of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John.
Kerner, who was 17 at the time of the killings, reportedly said he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal.
Kerned said he panicked because he was out of bullets and beat Grill with a pipe wrench until he died, police records said.
Kerner showed Grill’s body to Lanham, warned her not to say anything about the death, then shot her in the head as she turned to leave, police said.
Kerner is also accused of loading the bodies into the trunk of the teen’s Honda Civic and set the vehicle on fire, police said.
Silva initially told police he wasn’t present during the killings, then said he was in the home’s basement when the killings occurred. He is accused of helping clean up the shooting scene.
The Indiana State Police lab found Silva’s DNA on a gun found at the scene that was determined to belong to Kerner’s grandfather, records state.
