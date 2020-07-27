You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Attorneys say they've found new evidence in case against man convicted of killing cop
urgent

Attorneys say they've found new evidence in case against man convicted of killing cop

{{featured_button_text}}
Murder trial

From left are James Hill and Larry Pucalik.

 Provided

CROWN POINT — An attorney for a Gary man serving a 40-year sentence for killing an off-duty Hammond police officer in 1980 wrote Monday court filings he recently discovered new evidence in the case.

James Hill's attorney, Russell Brown, filed a motion to correct error and documentation stating he learned July 23 — nearly a month after Hill's last sentencing hearing — of a detective's written summary that calls the credibility of a key witness into question.

That summary, written by retired Hammond Detective Capt. Michael Solan Jr., indicated a witness at Hill's trial originally did not identify a car, but later testified he immediately identified the car as the vehicle he saw one of the defendants enter shortly after the homicide.

Based on the summary, witness LeRoy Ford was shown a maroon Oldsmobile belonging to the sister of Hill's co-defendant, Pierre Catlett, but didn't identify it as the car he saw Catlett get into in the parking lot of the Kennedy Terrace Apartments in Hammond.

Hill and Catlett each were charged in the shooting death of off-duty Hammond Officer Lawrence J. Pucalik, 33, on Nov. 14, 1980, inside the Holiday Inn-Southeast, formerly at 3830 179th St. in Hammond.

Hill was convicted of murder in perpetration of a robbery in August 2018 after a trial before a Lake Criminal Court jury. Catlett, who completed a prison sentence in Illinois before being brought to Indiana to face charges, has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

The two are accused of using a blue 1973 Chevrolet Impala to flee the scene of Pucalik's homicide and getting into a maroon Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme at the Kennedy Terrace apartment complex.

Hill's motion said the summary is directly contradictory to Ford's testimony at trial that he was shown pictures of the maroon Oldsmobile and immediately identified it was the vehicle he saw.

The motion did not indicate how Brown learned of the detective's summary or why he didn't learn of it until after trial.

Brown wrote the summary was "Brady material" and that Ford's testimony was key in identifying Catlett, Hill and the vehicle.

A U.S. Supreme Court decision in Brady v. Maryland requires the state to share with the defense all material — whether it's in the possession of prosecutors or police — that tends to be exculpatory or calls the credibility of a witnesses into question.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez gave Lake County prosecutors until Aug. 6 to respond to Hill's motion.

After the state files a response, Vasquez could schedule a hearing.

The judge has the option of vacating the conviction and ordering a new trial, denying the motion or remaining silent. If the court denies the motion or remains silent for a period of time required under the law, Hill could raise the issue on appeal.

Vasquez initially sentenced Hill in October 2018 to 47 years in prison. 

The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld Hill's conviction in November, but sent the case back to Vasquez for resentencing because it found the judge didn't follow guidelines in place at the time of Hill's crimes.

Hill continued to maintain his innocence June 26, when Vasquez reduced his sentence to 40 years in prison.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: NPS rangers block seawall repairs at Ogden Dunes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts