Attorneys say they've found new evidence in case against man convicted of killing cop

The two are accused of using a blue 1973 Chevrolet Impala to flee the scene of Pucalik's homicide and getting into a maroon Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme at the Kennedy Terrace apartment complex.

Hill's motion said the summary is directly contradictory to Ford's testimony at trial that he was shown pictures of the maroon Oldsmobile and immediately identified it was the vehicle he saw.

The motion did not indicate how Brown learned of the detective's summary or why he didn't learn of it until after trial.

Brown wrote the summary was "Brady material" and that Ford's testimony was key in identifying Catlett, Hill and the vehicle.

A U.S. Supreme Court decision in Brady v. Maryland requires the state to share with the defense all material — whether it's in the possession of prosecutors or police — that tends to be exculpatory or calls the credibility of a witnesses into question.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez gave Lake County prosecutors until Aug. 6 to respond to Hill's motion.

After the state files a response, Vasquez could schedule a hearing.