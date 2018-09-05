The Newton County E-911 dispatch center has released recordings of telephone calls two fishermen made Aug. 21 to alert police to the dangerous situation that led to the drowning of two boys in the Kankakee River on the borders of Lake and Newton County and near the Indiana-Illinois state line.
The calls are part of the evidence police have against Eric J. Patillo, 34, of Thayer, who is pleading not guilty to neglect that led to the deaths of his sons, Evan Patillo, 2, and Levi Patillo, 4, both of Thayer.
One of the fishermen dialed 911 at 4:35 p.m. that day to complain about the father and another man and the two boys that had arrived in a truck at a boat ramp in the river.
He complains the father is in a state of apparent drug intoxication. "The dude came walking past us with two kids. I offered a fishing pole for his kids. I gave him a night crawler and I noticed he started passing out while trying to put the night crawler on the hook.
"The dude was falling asleep with the two kids next to the water ... passing out on heroin. He's laying there out cold. His kids are running around throwing rocks in the water. I need somebody to hurry and get here," the caller said.
Patillo allegedly told one of the fishermen he was on "boy," a street term for heroin, according to the affidavit.
One of the fishermen offered Patillo a fishing pole, since he came to the boat ramp with no fishing gear, but noticed Patillo was injuring himself on the fish hook as he was trying to bait a worm on it.
After getting their fishing poles back, the two fishermen realized they hadn’t seen or heard the two small boys for some time, according to the affidavit.
After a short search they found the 4-year-old partially submerged and unresponsive and the 2-year-old fully submerged in the river.
A fisherman then calls 911 again about 20 minutes after the first call in an excited voice begging for help. "I just called you. I need medics now. There's two boys drowned. I need people here now. Two boys drowned. I need police here now." Seconds later, the caller yells that he sees the officers and calls them to his location.
Lake County police took over the investigation and arrested the father who remains in custody at the Lake County Jail. The father was free on probation from Newton County Superior Court for felony possession of heroin.
The boys' aunt, Kaitlyn Patillo, described the victims as adventurous and loving.