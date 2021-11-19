Author of obscene children books gets 15 years in prison

HAMMOND — A judge has imprisoned a LaPorte man who attempted to publish obscene photos of naked children.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 15-year prison term Friday on 52-year-old Michael Christianson.
Christianson pleaded guilty June 15 to transporting obscene materials, three books. Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Kelly stated in a memo to the court earlier, the books were intended to “normalize sexual contact between adults and children.”
Kelly said in the memo that “Christianson has proclaimed himself to be a “virtuous pedosexual,” but is in fact “a dangerous pedophile.”
Prosecutors said Christianson is a convicted child molester who promoted an organization supporting adults interested in sexual relations with children.
The government first charged Christianson in 2019 with child pornography after a North Carolina publishing company complained to authorities.
The company said Christianson submitted photos of naked children, as well as obscene statements and rhymes, to be published in children’s books for public distribution.
The author has been a registered sex offender since his 2003 conviction for molestation in LaPorte County for molesting a 12-year old boy.
Christianson said in an interview the books were his attempt to legalize sex between himself and underage boys.
The Federal Bureau of Investigations investigated and arrested Christianson. None of his proposed books were published.