GARY — Undercover agents watched eagle-eyed from their vehicle as Blake King, 19, of Chicago, handed over a purported bag of firearms to the confidential informant standing before him last summer in the city’s Emerson neighborhood, court documents allege.
After the informant placed the bag on the ground and unzipped it, only to find pots and pans, two men with King suddenly opened fire on the agents as King pulled the informant’s shirt over his head.
Shots rang out, striking one of the agents in the chest and his arm. Another suspect, Raymon Truitt, died in the shootout in an exchange of gunfire.
King and Bernard Graham, 25, of Calumet City, were both charged in U.S. District Court in connection with the June 7, 2018, shootout, accused of assaulting two special agents with the intent to rob them and to impede an undercover investigation.
A fourth individual, Leondre Smith, 29, of Homewood, Illinois, was charged in Lake Criminal Court on allegations he arranged the gun purchase with Truitt, an illegal firearm supplier in Gary, authorities said.
Federal prosecutors allege Graham, King and Truitt tried to ambush the agents.
'As dangerous as it gets'
Going undercover to thwart the Region’s most violent criminals, especially when it comes to deterring gun trafficking, is a dangerous job.
But someone has to do it.
“It’s about as dangerous as it gets,” Thomas Kirsch, U.S. attorney for the Northern Indiana District, said of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ role in deterring firearms from entering the black market.
ATF's Chicago Field Division said the organization cannot comment on specific, open cases or undercover strategies used during such operations.
But Tim Jones, special agent in charge of the agency’s Chicago field division, said the calculated risks agents take to keep guns out of criminals’ hands is “extremely valuable” to the agency’s overall mission.
“Our mission is to stop the conduct, disrupt that cycle of violence, and try to prevent guns from being utilized to commit crimes of violence or diverted into the secondary market to people who should not have them,” Jones said.
An ATF agent’s safety is on the line every time he or she walks into a controlled gun buy situation, he said.
Jones said he has seen countless gun buys between undercover agents and criminals turn into violent robberies or assaults "in the blink of an eye," once the seller sees the money and decides to keep the gun for himself.
“When a firearm is involved, these guys have to be on their toes so much,” Jones said. “It can be that quick, that they turn that dangerous. It’s a possibility for every one of these deals.”
Tough on gun crime
Kirsch said his office’s strong partnership with ATF, along with state and local police and specialized task forces, has helped his office gain a reputation for being tough on gun crime.
The U.S. District Court for Northern Indiana filed gun-related charges against 204, or nearly half, of the 468 individuals charged with various crimes in Kirsch’s district last fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, 2017, and ended Sept. 30, 2018.
That’s up from 392 defendants charged in fiscal year 2017, 168 of whom were hit with various gun charges, data shows.
Murder, attempted murder and sweeping gang racketeering indictments in U.S. District Court are typically the ones that garner the most attention from the local and national press. But there’s more to the story of fighting gun crime in a Region so close to Chicago’s streets, which is considered the epicenter of gang and gun violence in the Midwest.
Individuals also can be federally indicted with a variety of gun charges, including being a felon in possession of a handgun, possessing a handgun with an obliterated serial number, using a firearm to commit a violent or drug-related crime, and lying to a federally licensed dealer to buy firearms for someone else.
“These cases, they don’t typically generate as much press, maybe, as some of these other cases, and they often don’t get as long of sentences as some of these other cases, but they are a big contributor to reductions in violent crime,” Kirsch said. “Guns in the hands of convicted felons are never a good thing. … It’s almost always for bad, illicit purposes.”
All it takes is one conviction
Kirsch's office also has cracked down on people who lie to federally licensed firearms dealers in an attempt to steer weapons into the hands of hardened criminals prohibited from carrying.
Take, for example, the case of Robert Patrick Collins. The 24-year-old Michigan City man was indicted in September for lying to firearms dealers at Cabela's in Hammond, Westforth Sports in Gary and South County Guns in Schererville to buy weapons for someone else.
According to the indictment, Collins, who at the time had a clean record, represented himself as the actual buyer of at least eight firearms when he knew that he was buying them for another person.
Collins recently entered a guilty plea in the case, where he faces a maximum of five years. While he only pleaded guilty to one of the 16 counts against him, a concept called “truth in sentencing” allows any relevant conduct to serve as an enhancement at sentencing — so long as the conduct is admitted in the plea agreement.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Dean Lanter said Kirsch’s office cannot comment on the pending case against Collins.
Jones said the value in prosecuting such cases is the difference between a person maintaining a clean record and a person getting a felony conviction.
“A lot of time, (these offenders) will not get significant prison time, and that’s just the way the sentencing guidelines are, and everyone understands that,” Jones said. “But the big factor for us is getting that felony conviction so they can no longer be a straw purchaser in the future."
County seizures
The ATF and Kirsch's office often rely on their local partners to help them investigate and prosecute the most dangerous criminals and get illegal guns off the streets.
Once a week, firearms seized by Lake County detectives and patrol officers through traffic stops and other means make their way to a team of technicians housed at the Lake County Sheriff's Department's crime lab. There, weapons are test-fired, their bullets analyzed, and imaging of shell casings and cartridge cases are entered into a national database that can be used by agencies like the ATF.
Lake County Sheriff's Capt. Kevin Judge, who has been with the county's Crime Scene Unit since 1989 and now manages the crime lab, said feeding that database is critical in helping authorities track weapons possibly used in violent crimes.
Some guns in the department's possession are turned over to the ATF, he said.
Because the ATF handles the toughest of gun cases, the agency must be selective and is most concerned about firearms in which a serial number is obliterated or tied to a federal crime, he said.
"If we get several guns, where all the serial numbers have been removed, then that piques the interest of ATF," he said.
Such a scenario could indicate someone purchased weapons with the intent to sell them on the streets but removed the serial numbers so the firearms can't be traced back to the individual, he said.
Across state lines
Though Illinois remains its own biggest "source state,” or the last state where the gun was legally sold, statistics show Indiana is the leading out-of-state supplier of guns recovered in Illinois.
Jones said Illinoisans unfortunately know how to take advantage of Indiana’s lax gun laws, travel across state lines, buy a gun and return to sell it in Chicago to a felon.
More than 14,000 firearms were recovered in Illinois in 2017, and of those, Illinois was the source for nearly 5,000 and Indiana was the source for 1,623 guns. Wisconsin was its closest competition, supplying 429 to Illinois in 2017.
More guns flow into Illinois from Indiana than the other way around. Of the 8,200 guns recovered in Indiana in 2017, 5,375 were traced back to Indiana. The numbers drop off significantly after that: In 2017, Kentucky supplied 186, Ohio supplied 150, and Illinois supplied 145.
Oftentimes, the people who lie on firearms background check forms are so desperate, they’ll do anything, he said.
“When I was a street agent, I’ve seen it where mothers have bought guns for their sons,” Jones said. "I’ve seen girlfriends, family members. It could be someone in the neighborhood. I’ve seen them trade drugs for it. I’ve seen people be ordered to do it, and they do it because someone in a gang told them they had to."
Over the years, studies have pointed to Indiana gun dealers as a major supplier of guns used in crime. A 2017 study by the city of Chicago shows Westforth Sports in Gary was the third biggest source of recovered firearms in the city between 2013 and 2016. Cabela’s in Hammond was the fourth largest dealer over that same time period.
The study notes more than two of every five traceable crime guns recovered in Chicago originate with their first point of sale at an Illinois dealer, but the remaining 60 percent of firearms come from out of state.
Indiana is the primary source for about one out of every five crime guns, the study states.
Jones said those studies can be misleading in that they suggest high-sourced stores are perhaps turning a blind eye to straw purchases.
“What I can say is the vast majority of the licensees are doing everything completely right. Statistics can say a particular business is a high trace store, but that’s going to happen if they’re selling 20,000 guns each year,” he said.
Most guns purchased legitimately at these stores are then resold and then used in crimes, oftentimes years later, data show. In Indiana, it takes an average of 7½ years between the time a gun is legally sold to an individual and when the gun recovered in the committing of a crime, according to the local U.S. attorney's office.
Career criminal heads back to prison
Kirsch said one of the first cases he tried as an assistance U.S. attorney is a perfect example of how these lesser-discussed cases can prevent people from committing future criminal acts.
In 2002, after police found career criminal James Hendricks armed and parked outside a closed gas station in Lowell, prosecutors were able to charge him with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Because of his criminal history, that single charge was enough to send Hendricks back to prison for more than 15 years, records show.
“It’s 5 a.m., and he’s with his girlfriend in this car, outside, parked behind a gas station, which was closed at the time," Kirsch said. "So my guess is that we prevented him from committing his 10th armed robbery."